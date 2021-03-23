 Elvis Presley Self-Titled Debut Was Released 65 Years Ago Today - Noise11.com
Elvis Presley debut Elvis Presley

Elvis Presley Self-Titled Debut Was Released 65 Years Ago Today

by Paul Cashmere @paulcashmere on March 23, 2021

in News

The first Elvis Presley album ‘Elvis Presley’ was released 65 years ago today on 23 March, 1956.

By the time Elvis released ‘Elvis Presley’ he had already released nine singles and had four number one hits in America. ‘Elvis Presley’ featured his 10th single ‘Blue Suede Shoes’.

The first 10 Elvis Presley singles were:

That’s All Right
Good Rockin’ Tonight
Milkcow Blues Boogie
I’m Left, You’re Right, She’s Gone
I Forgot To Remember To Forget
Heartbreak Hotel
I Want You, I Need You, I Love You
Don’t Be Cruel
Hound Dog
Blue Suede Shoes

Sun Records founder Sam Phillips sold Elvis’ contact to RCA Records in November 1955. RCA paid $35,000 for Elvis. It was the most expensive artist purchase ever at the time. ‘Heartbreak Hotel’, ‘I Want You, I Need You, I Love You’, ‘Don’t Be Cruel’ and ‘Hound Dog’ were the first four Elvis singles released by RCA Victor but were not included on the ‘Elvis Presley’ album.

Songs for ‘Elvis Presley’ were recorded on January 10 and 11 1956 in Nashville and on January 30 and 31 1956 in New York. Earlier Sun recordings from 1954 and 1955 were also used to fill out an album.

‘Elvis Presley’ tracklisting and recording dates:

1.”Blue Suede Shoes” January 30, 1956
2.”I’m Counting on You” January 11, 1956
3.”I Got a Woman” January 10, 1956
4.”One Sided Love Affair” January 30, 1956
5.”I Love You Because” July 5, 1954
6.”Just Because” September 10, 1954

Side two
1.”Tutti Frutti” January 31, 1956
2.”Tryin’ to Get to You” July 11, 1955 2:31
3.”I’m Gonna Sit Right Down and Cry (Over You)” January 31, 1956
4.”I’ll Never Let You Go (Little Darlin’)” September 10, 1954
5.”Blue Moon” August 19, 1954
6.”Money Honey” January 10, 1956

The ‘Elvis Presley’ album cover inspired albums by The Clash and k.d. lang.

<a href=”http://www.noise11.com”>Noise11.com</a>

<h2>Follow Noise11 on Social Media</h2>

NEW: <a href=”https://www.youtube.com/paulcashmere”>Noise11 on YouTube</a> SUBSCRIBE 

<a href=”https://www.instagram.com/noise11dotcom/”>Noise11 on Instagram</a>

<a href=”https://twitter.com/Noise11Tweets”>You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter</a>

<a href=”https://www.facebook.com/Noise11dotcom/”>Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook</a>

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Chris Barber
Chris Barber Dead At 90

Chris Barber, was one of the 'Three Bs' – along with Acker Bilk and Kenny Ball - who are considered to have defined traditional British jazz and led the 'Trad' revival of the 1950s and 1960s – and he died "peacefully in his sleep" after suffering with dementia, his record label The Last Music Company confirmed in a tribute post on its website.

March 3, 2021
Tony Bennett. photo by Ros O'Gorman
Tony Bennett Reveals He Has Alzheimer’s Disease

94-year old music legend Tony Bennett has announced he has been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease.

February 2, 2021
Jimmie Rodgers
50s Pop Star Jimmie Rodgers Dies At Age 87

Jimmie Rodgers, the folk and pop star of the 50s and 60s best known for the hit song ‘Honeycomb’, has died at age 87 in the USA.

January 21, 2021
Cliff Richard, Hamer Hall, Photo Ros O'Gorman, Noise11
Cliff Richard To Release New Album To Mark His 80th Birthday

Cliff Richard reaches the milestone age on October 14, and to celebrate the special occasion he's recorded two new songs, 'Falling For You' and 'PS Please', for the LP 'Music… The Air That I Breathe'.

September 30, 2020
Dion photo by Noise11.com
Bob Dylan Has Written The Liner Notes For Dion’s ‘Blues With Friends’

Dion’s friends on ‘Blues With Friends’ include Billy Gibbons, Paul Simon, Bruce Springsteen and Van Morrison but there is one name on the album who actually doesn’t sing one note. Bob Dylan wrote the liner notes.

July 26, 2020
Dion photo by Noise11.com
Dion And How His Sam Cooke Friendship Became A Song With Paul Simon

Rock and Roll legend Dion knew Sam Cooke in the 1950s. After Sam died he wrote a song about him and didn’t revisit it until recently, more than 50 years later. To complete the song he called on his friend Paul Simon. The result is ‘Song for Sam Cooke (Here In America’ on Dion’s new ‘Blues With Friends’ album.

July 23, 2020
Joe Porcaro
Legendary Drummer Joe Porcaro Dies Aged 90

Joe Porcaro, a one-time musician for Rosemary Clooney, has died at age 90.

July 8, 2020