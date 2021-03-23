Elvis Presley Self-Titled Debut Was Released 65 Years Ago Today - Noise11.com

The first Elvis Presley album ‘Elvis Presley’ was released 65 years ago today on 23 March, 1956.

By the time Elvis released ‘Elvis Presley’ he had already released nine singles and had four number one hits in America. ‘Elvis Presley’ featured his 10th single ‘Blue Suede Shoes’.

The first 10 Elvis Presley singles were:

That’s All Right

Good Rockin’ Tonight

Milkcow Blues Boogie

I’m Left, You’re Right, She’s Gone

I Forgot To Remember To Forget

Heartbreak Hotel

I Want You, I Need You, I Love You

Don’t Be Cruel

Hound Dog

Blue Suede Shoes

Sun Records founder Sam Phillips sold Elvis’ contact to RCA Records in November 1955. RCA paid $35,000 for Elvis. It was the most expensive artist purchase ever at the time. ‘Heartbreak Hotel’, ‘I Want You, I Need You, I Love You’, ‘Don’t Be Cruel’ and ‘Hound Dog’ were the first four Elvis singles released by RCA Victor but were not included on the ‘Elvis Presley’ album.

Songs for ‘Elvis Presley’ were recorded on January 10 and 11 1956 in Nashville and on January 30 and 31 1956 in New York. Earlier Sun recordings from 1954 and 1955 were also used to fill out an album.

‘Elvis Presley’ tracklisting and recording dates:

1.”Blue Suede Shoes” January 30, 1956

2.”I’m Counting on You” January 11, 1956

3.”I Got a Woman” January 10, 1956

4.”One Sided Love Affair” January 30, 1956

5.”I Love You Because” July 5, 1954

6.”Just Because” September 10, 1954

Side two

1.”Tutti Frutti” January 31, 1956

2.”Tryin’ to Get to You” July 11, 1955 2:31

3.”I’m Gonna Sit Right Down and Cry (Over You)” January 31, 1956

4.”I’ll Never Let You Go (Little Darlin’)” September 10, 1954

5.”Blue Moon” August 19, 1954

6.”Money Honey” January 10, 1956

The ‘Elvis Presley’ album cover inspired albums by The Clash and k.d. lang.

