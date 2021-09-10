Eric Clapton Unplugs Again For His Lockdown Sessions - Noise11.com

Eric Clapton has put his anti-vaxxing to good use. Instead of playing live gigs, Eric returned to the studio to make his first acoustic album since ‘Unplugged’ in 1992.

Clapton called in bassist and backing vocalist Nathan East, drummer Steve Gadd and keyboardist Chris Stainton and grouped at Cowdray House in West Sussex, England for what is “The Lady in the Balcony – Lockdown Sessions’.

Two of the tracks ‘Black Magic Woman’ and ‘Man of the World’ are old Fleetwood Mac tracks written by Peter Green.

In February 2021 Eric Clapton’s live shows at The Royal Albert Hall were canceled due to the global pandemic. Determined to play, he brought his band together in the English countryside. In the absence of a live audience, he decided to record the performances. This release is the culmination of their sessions together at Cowdray House, West Sussex, England.

For more Noise11.com Eric Clapton stories click here

Eric Clapton – The Lady in the Balcony: Lockdown Sessions

1. Nobody Knows You When You’re Down And Out

2. Golden Ring

3. Black Magic Woman

4. Man of the World

5. Kerry

6. After Midnight

7. Bell Bottom Blues

8. Key to the Highway

9. River of Tears

10. Rock Me Baby

11. Believe in Life

12. Going Down Slow

13. Layla

14. Tears in Heaven

15. Long Distance Call

16. Bad Boy

17. Got My Mojo Working

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest





Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments