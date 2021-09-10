 Eric Clapton Unplugs Again For His Lockdown Sessions - Noise11.com
Eric Clapton image by Ros O'Gorman

Eric Clapton photo by Ros O'Gorman

Eric Clapton Unplugs Again For His Lockdown Sessions

by Paul Cashmere on September 10, 2021

in News

Eric Clapton has put his anti-vaxxing to good use. Instead of playing live gigs, Eric returned to the studio to make his first acoustic album since ‘Unplugged’ in 1992.

Clapton called in bassist and backing vocalist Nathan East, drummer Steve Gadd and keyboardist Chris Stainton and grouped at Cowdray House in West Sussex, England for what is “The Lady in the Balcony – Lockdown Sessions’.

Two of the tracks ‘Black Magic Woman’ and ‘Man of the World’ are old Fleetwood Mac tracks written by Peter Green.

In February 2021 Eric Clapton’s live shows at The Royal Albert Hall were canceled due to the global pandemic. Determined to play, he brought his band together in the English countryside. In the absence of a live audience, he decided to record the performances. This release is the culmination of their sessions together at Cowdray House, West Sussex, England.

For more Noise11.com Eric Clapton stories click here

Eric Clapton – The Lady in the Balcony: Lockdown Sessions

1. Nobody Knows You When You’re Down And Out
2. Golden Ring
3. Black Magic Woman
4. Man of the World
5. Kerry
6. After Midnight
7. Bell Bottom Blues
8. Key to the Highway
9. River of Tears
10. Rock Me Baby
11. Believe in Life
12. Going Down Slow
13. Layla
14. Tears in Heaven
15. Long Distance Call
16. Bad Boy
17. Got My Mojo Working

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Phil Collins Not Dead Yet Melbourne photo Noise11.com
Phil Collins To Sit The Drums Out For Upcoming Genesis Tour

Phil Collins has removed himself as drummer for the upcoming Genesis tour because, in his own words, “I can barely hold a stick”.

4 mins ago
Charlie Watts On the cover of Its Only Rock n Roll magazine wearing Edward VIII suit
Charlie Watts Wore King Edward VIII Suits

It turns out the Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts was the proud owner of the suits of King Edward VIII.

1 day ago
The Who Roger Daltrey. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Roger Daltrey Announces UK Solo Tour

Roger Daltrey is set to embark on his 'Who Was I?' solo tour later this year.

1 day ago
Pink Floyd A Momentary Lapse of Reason
Pink Floyd To Release 21st Century Edition Of ‘A Momentary Lapse Of Reason’

Pink Floyd have de-80s’d their album ‘A Momentary Lapse Of Reason’ and will release the new edition in October.

2 days ago
The Doors LA Woman
The Doors To Release 50th Anniversary Edition of ‘LA Woman’

The Doors have a 50th anniversary edition of ‘L.A. Woman’ on the way. The new edition has been expanded to three discs. A 40th Anniversary edition had two.

3 days ago
Russell Morris and Rick Springfield Jack Chrome and the Darkness Waltz
Exclusive Sneak Preview: Russell Morris and Rick Springfield ‘I Am Jack Chrome’

‘Jack Chrome and the Darkness Waltz’ is a new collaboration from Russell Morris and Rick Springfield.

6 days ago
Iron Butterfly
Iron Butterfly Drummer Ron Bushy Dead At 78

Founding Iron Butterfly member Ron Bushy has died at age 78.

September 1, 2021