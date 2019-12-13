 Eurythmics Perform For The Rainforests - Noise11.com
Annie Lennox photo by Ros O'Gorman

Annie Lennox photo by Ros O'Gorman

Eurythmics Perform For The Rainforests

by Paul Cashmere on December 13, 2019

in News

Annie Lennox and Dave Stewart were Eurythmics once again on Monday night for a three-song set for The Rainforest Fund.

Annie and Dave last played together at the 2014 Beatles tribute concert when they did the one song ‘Fool On The Hill’.

For the last complete Eurythmics concert you have to go back to Vienna in June 2000.

On Monday night Eurythmics performed:

Would I Lie To You
Here Comes The Rain Again
Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)

They stayed for the all-star encore ‘Don’t Stop Believing’.

Also on the show DMC of Run DMC joined Debbie Harry to rap ‘Rapture’.

Bruce Springsteen joined John Mellencamp for a few tunes as well.

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Noise11.com

Sting and Paul Simon, A Day On The Green, photo by Ros OGorman Sting and Paul Simon, A Day On The Green, photo by Ros OGorman Sting and Paul Simon, A Day On The Green, photo by Ros OGorman Sting and Paul Simon, A Day On The Green, photo by Ros OGorman Sting and Paul Simon, A Day On The Green, photo by Ros OGorman Sting and Paul Simon, A Day On The Green, photo by Ros OGorman

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Gene Simmons of Kiss photo by Ros OGorman
Japanese Rock Star Yoshiki Joins Kiss For Toyko Encore

Japan’s Yoshiki, lead singer of X Japan, joined Kiss for their two-song encore in Tokyo on 11 December.

8 hours ago
Motorhead singer and bassist Lemmy Kilmister. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Mikkey Dee of Motorhead Urges ‘Vote For Rock’ For Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Motorhead are not in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Neither are MC5, Thin Lizzy, Judas Priest, Soundgarden.

11 hours ago
Pet Shop Boys Hotspot cassette
Pet Shop Boys To Release ‘Hotspot’ Album on Cassette

‘Hotspot’ will become the first Pet Shop Boys cassette since ‘Release’ in 2002. All Pet Shop Boys albums from their debut ‘Please’ in 1986 through to 2002’s ‘Release’ were released on cassette.

12 hours ago
Tex Perkins
Byron Bay To Host Huge Bushfire Fundraiser

Byron Bay will play host to two huge lineups called Make It Rain to raise money for local branches of the Rural Fire Service.

1 day ago
Rod Stewart, photo by Mary Boukouvalas Noise11
Rod Stewart Told To F*ck Off From Celtics Fans

Former Faces front man Rod Stewart's beloved Celtics told him where he can shove it on the weekend in response to a tweet congratulating the new British PM Boris Johnson on his massive win.

1 day ago
Jarvis Cocker: Photo Ros O'Gorman
Jarvis Cocker’s ‘C*nts Are Still Running The World’ Is Almost There!

Less than 24 hours after we first wrote about it, Jarvis Cocker's 'C*nts Are Still Running The World' is in with a chance.

1 day ago
Dave Faulkner of Hoodoo Gurus Performing at the EG Awards Launch - Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Hoodoo Gurus To Tour USA For First Time In A Decade

Hoodoo Gurus will return to the USA in 2020 for the first time in 10 years.

2 days ago