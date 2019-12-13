Eurythmics Perform For The Rainforests

Annie Lennox and Dave Stewart were Eurythmics once again on Monday night for a three-song set for The Rainforest Fund.

Annie and Dave last played together at the 2014 Beatles tribute concert when they did the one song ‘Fool On The Hill’.

For the last complete Eurythmics concert you have to go back to Vienna in June 2000.

On Monday night Eurythmics performed:

Would I Lie To You

Here Comes The Rain Again

Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)

They stayed for the all-star encore ‘Don’t Stop Believing’.

Also on the show DMC of Run DMC joined Debbie Harry to rap ‘Rapture’.

Bruce Springsteen joined John Mellencamp for a few tunes as well.

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Noise11.com

Share this: Share

Twitter

Print



LinkedIn

Facebook



Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments