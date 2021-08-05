 Fetty Wap's Daughter Died From A Heart Condition - Noise11.com
Fetty Wap’s Daughter Died From A Heart Condition

by Music-News.com on August 6, 2021

in News

The death of Fetty Wap’s daughter Lauren Maxwell has been attributed to a heart condition.

Last week, Fetty Wap and his ex-partner Turquoise Miami, real name Lisa Pembroke, announced that their little girl had passed away following an undisclosed illness in June.

But in a death certificate obtained by editors at TMZ, it was revealed that Lauren had died from “fatal cardiac arrhythmia due to complications of congenital cardiac anomalies”.

It is believed Lauren was born with a heart condition and had suffered from an irregular heartbeat. She died on 24 June at her home in Riverdale, Georgia.

Earlier this week, Fetty – also known as Willie Junior Maxwell II – addressed the loss of his “little twin” in an Instagram Live session.

“She’s good. My baby’s happy now,” the 30-year-old artist said while tearing up, and proceeding to kiss a photo of a smiling Lauren. “My shorty…That’s my little twin right there.”

music-news.com

Noise11.com

