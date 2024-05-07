Ariana Grande Gives Surprise Performance At Met Gala - Noise11.com

Ariana Grande was the surprise musical guest at this year’s Met Gala.

Grande performed a set of her greatest hits in front of the star-studded crowd inside New York City’s Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Wearing a sheer green ensemble from Maison Margiela Artisanal by John Galliano, the pop star hit the stage in front of the Temple of Dendur with 30 dancers and members of the 40-person choir Broadway Inspirational Voices.

According to Vogue, Ariana opened her set with Once Upon a Dream from Disney’s 1959 classic Sleeping Beauty before launching into hits Into You and 7 Rings. She then moved onto new material, performing The Boy Is Mine, We Can’t Be Friends (Wait for Your Love) and Yes, And? from her album Eternal Sunshine, which was released in March.

For the finale, Ariana was joined by her Wicked co-star Cynthia Erivo for a duet of When You Believe, the 1998 song by Whitney Houston and Mariah Carey.

Earlier in the evening, the co-stars posed together on the steps of the Met, with Ariana wearing an elegant white Loewe dress.

In an interview with Variety, the singer discussed the friendship she formed with Cynthia on the set of the movie musical.

“She is really truly my sister. We really found in each other things we needed,” she gushed. “I can’t wait for everyone to see it.”

The first part of Wicked, which stars Ariana as Glinda and Cynthia as Elphaba, will be released in November.

This year’s Met Gala theme was The Garden of Time, in honour of the Costume Institute’s new exhibition Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.

