Mike Campbell Has New Dirty Knobs Album On The Way - Noise11.com

Mike Campbell has a third Dirty Knobs album on the way he is calling ‘Vagabonds, Virgins & Misfits’.

The first single ‘Dare To Dream’ features Graham Nash.

As well as Graham Nash, ‘Vagabonds, Virgins & Misfits’ also features appearances from Lucinda Williams, Chris Stapleton and Campbell’s fellow Heartbreaker Benmont Tench.

The Greatest

Angel Of Mercy

Dare To Dream (feat. Graham Nash)

Hands Are Tied

Hell Or High Water (feat. Lucinda Williams)

So Alive

Shake These Blues

Innocent Man

Don’t Wait Up (feat. Chris Stapleton & Benmont Tench)

My Old Friends

Amanda Lynn

The new album will be released on June 14, 2024.

