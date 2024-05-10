 Mike Campbell Has New Dirty Knobs Album On The Way - Noise11.com
Mike Campbell & Dirty Knobs Vagabonds Virgins and Misfits

Mike Campbell & Dirty Knobs Vagabonds Virgins and Misfits

Mike Campbell Has New Dirty Knobs Album On The Way

by Paul Cashmere on May 10, 2024

in News

Mike Campbell has a third Dirty Knobs album on the way he is calling ‘Vagabonds, Virgins & Misfits’.

The first single ‘Dare To Dream’ features Graham Nash.

As well as Graham Nash, ‘Vagabonds, Virgins & Misfits’ also features appearances from Lucinda Williams, Chris Stapleton and Campbell’s fellow Heartbreaker Benmont Tench.

The Greatest
Angel Of Mercy
Dare To Dream (feat. Graham Nash)
Hands Are Tied
Hell Or High Water (feat. Lucinda Williams)
So Alive
Shake These Blues
Innocent Man
Don’t Wait Up (feat. Chris Stapleton & Benmont Tench)
My Old Friends
Amanda Lynn

The new album will be released on June 14, 2024.

