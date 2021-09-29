Final Daniel Craig James Bond ‘No Time To Die’ Movie Finally Premieres After 18 Months of Delays - Noise11.com

‘No Time To Do’, the final James Bond movie starring Daniel Craig, has finally had its world premiere in London, 18 months after originally planned.

‘No Time To Die’ was due in April 2020 but postponed because of the pandemic.

The premiere at the Royal Albert Hall in London featured a right-Royal guestlist with Prince William and Kate Middleton attending the movie as well as Prince Charles and the missus Camilla.

Billie Eilish, who sings the theme song, also attended the premiere with stars Daniel Craig and Rami Malek.

Daniel Craig’s first James Bond movie was ‘Casino Royale’ in 2006. He subsequently appeared in ‘Quantum of Solace’ (2008), ‘Skyfall’ (2012) and ‘Spectre’ (2015).

The next James Bond actor is yet to be announced.

Previous Bonds were:

Pierce Brosnan (1995-2002)

GoldenEye (1995)

Tomorrow Never Dies (1997)

The World Is Not Enough (1999)

Die Another Day (2002)

Timothy Dalton (1987-1989)

The Living Daylights (1987)

Licence To Kill (1989)

Roger Moore (1973-1985)

Live and Let Die (1973)

The Man With The Golden Gun (1974)

The Spy Who Loved Me (1977)

Moonraker (1979)

For Your Eyes Only (1981)

Octopussy (1983)

A View To A Kill (1985)

George Lazenby (1969)

On Her Majesty’s Secret Service (1969)

Sean Connery (1962-1967, 1971 and 1983)

Dr No (1962)

From Russia With Love (1963)

Goldfinger (1964)

Thunderball (1965)

You Only Live Twice (1967)

Diamonds Are Forever (1971)

Never Say Never Again (1983)

‘No Time To Die’ will premiere in Australia on 11 November 2021.

