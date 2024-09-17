Billie Eilish Endorses Harris/Walz and Urges Fans To Vote - Noise11.com

Billie Eilish has urged her fans to back Kamala Harris for president and to “vote like your life depends on it.”

Billie and her brother Finneas have stepped forward to support Harris and her running mate Tim Walz for the 2024 election.

On November 5, Americans will go to the polls to decide if current Vice President Harris or former President Donald Trump should be put in charge of the country – and the pop singers are insistent that the former must win.

Taking to social media on Tuesday, Billie said, “We are voting for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz because they are fighting to protect our reproductive freedom, our planet and our democracy.”

Finneas added, “We can’t let extremists control our lives, our freedoms and our future. The only way to stop them and the dangerous Project 2025 agenda is to vote and elect Kamala Harris.”

Eilish then added, “Vote like your life depends on it. Because it does.”

On Sunday, security services foiled a second assassination attempt against Trump while he was out golfing.

Suspect Ryan Wesley Routh was arrested in Florida after security spotted him with an AK-47 gun.

The former President narrowly avoided being killed in July when shooter Thomas Matthew Crooks fired at him and a bullet grazed his ear.

Republican supporters have slammed Democrat supporters for using rhetoric like branding Trump an “extremist” for encouraging would-be assassins to attack him.

