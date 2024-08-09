Finneas Preps Second Album ‘For Crying Out Loud’ - Noise11.com

Finneas O’Connell, the brother, co-writer and producer for Billie Eilish, has announced his second album ‘For Crying Out Loud’.

Here is the title track:

The ‘For Crying Out Loud’ album will be released on October 4, 2024. His first ‘Optimist’ was released in October, 2021.

FOR CRYIN’ OUT LOUD! [ALBUM]

1. Starfucker

2. What’s It Gonna Take To Break Your Heart?

3. Cleats

4. Little Window

5. 2001

6. Same Old Story

7. Sweet Cherries

8. For Cryin’ Out Loud!

9. Family Feud

10. Lotus Eater

