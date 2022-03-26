Finneas Premieres New Song ‘Naked’ - Noise11.com

Finneas has a new song titled ‘Naked’ with a video filmed in New York with Sam Bennett.

Finneas released his first album ‘Optimist’ in October 2021. ‘Naked’ is his first all-new song since that album.

FINNEAS received nominations across all four major categories for the 64th annual GRAMMY Awards ,including Best New Artist as well as Record Of The Year, Album Of The Year and Song Of The Year for his work on his sister Billie Eilish’s album ‘Happier Than Ever.’ He has also been nominated for an Academy Award for his work on the James Bond song ‘No Time To Die.’

Finneas co-wrote every song on Billie’s two albums as well as Billie’s Bond theme ‘No Time To Die’.

