 Finneas Premieres New Song ‘Naked’ - Noise11.com
Finneas

Finneas

Finneas Premieres New Song ‘Naked’

by Paul Cashmere on March 26, 2022

in News

Finneas has a new song titled ‘Naked’ with a video filmed in New York with Sam Bennett.

Finneas released his first album ‘Optimist’ in October 2021. ‘Naked’ is his first all-new song since that album.

FINNEAS received nominations across all four major categories for the 64th annual GRAMMY Awards ,including Best New Artist as well as Record Of The Year, Album Of The Year and Song Of The Year for his work on his sister Billie Eilish’s album ‘Happier Than Ever.’ He has also been nominated for an Academy Award for his work on the James Bond song ‘No Time To Die.’

Finneas co-wrote every song on Billie’s two albums as well as Billie’s Bond theme ‘No Time To Die’.

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Charli XCX Crash
Australian Charts: Charli XCX ‘Crash’ Lands At No 1

The fifth studio album for English female singer Charli XCX called "Crash" lands at No.1 in Australia this week, her first chart-topping album.

47 mins ago
Michael Buble at Rod Laver Arena, photo Ros O'Gorman
Michael Bublé To Return To Australia In November

Michael Bublé is coming back to Australia in November.

1 day ago
J Balvin and Ed Sheeran photo by Ariana Garcia de Ceda
Ed Sheeran and J Balvin Premiere Two Songs Together

Ed Sheeran and J Balvin have released their two songs ‘Sigue’ and ‘Forever My Love’.

1 day ago
Harry Styles One Direction Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Harry Styles Announces ‘Harry’s House’

Harry Styles has announced a new album. Styles will release 'Harry's House' on May 20th 2022.

2 days ago
Justin Bieber, Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Justin Bieber Dismisses Defamation Lawsuit

Justin Bieber has filed to voluntarily dismiss a defamation lawsuit against two defendants who accused him of sexual assault.

3 days ago
Charli XCX Crash
UK Charts: Charli XCX On Track For Her First UK No 1 Album

Charli XCX could Crash (quite literally) into her first-ever UK Number 1 album this week.

3 days ago
Ed Sheeran photo by Ros O'Gorman
Ed Sheeran Learned Spanish For Latino Duet With J Balvin

Ed Sheeran learned Spanish for a batch of new songs with Latin superstar J Balvin.

4 days ago