Finneas Releases A Christmas Song - Noise11.com

Finneas O’Connell, Billie Eilish’s brother and producer, has a new Christmas song ‘Another Year’.

“I wrote this song last Christmas” Finneas said in a statement, “with a year of uncertainty ahead of us, had I known, anything I know now about how 2020 would go, I don’t think I would have changed a word. I hope wherever this song finds you, it brings you some small dose of comfort. The horizon is bright I think.”

Justin Bieber, Demi Lovato, Selena Gomez, JP Saxe and Julia Michaels, Camila Cabello, Tove Lo, Trevor Daniel, Ben Platt, Bruno Major, Celeste, as well as Billie’s latest single, ‘Therefore I Am‘, which he co-wrote with his sister.

Finneas wrote or co-wrote every song on the Billie Eilish ‘When We Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” album. The brother and sister team also wrote the new James Bond theme ‘No Time To Die’ which Billie sang.

