Finneas Releases A Christmas Song - Noise11.com

Finneas Releases A Christmas Song

by Paul Cashmere on December 4, 2020

in News

Finneas O’Connell, Billie Eilish’s brother and producer, has a new Christmas song ‘Another Year’.

“I wrote this song last Christmas” Finneas said in a statement, “with a year of uncertainty ahead of us, had I known, anything I know now about how 2020 would go, I don’t think I would have changed a word. I hope wherever this song finds you, it brings you some small dose of comfort. The horizon is bright I think.” 

Justin BieberDemi LovatoSelena GomezJP Saxe and Julia MichaelsCamila CabelloTove LoTrevor DanielBen PlattBruno MajorCeleste, as well as Billie’s latest single, ‘Therefore I Am‘, which he co-wrote with his sister.

Finneas wrote or co-wrote every song on the Billie Eilish ‘When We Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” album. The brother and sister team also wrote the new James Bond theme ‘No Time To Die’ which Billie sang.

