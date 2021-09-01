 Fleetwood Mac’s ‘Future Games’ The First Album With Christine McVie Clocks Up 50th Anniversary - Noise11.com
Fleetwood Mac Future Games

Fleetwood Mac’s ‘Future Games’ The First Album With Christine McVie Clocks Up 50th Anniversary

by Paul Cashmere on September 1, 2021

in News

Fleetwood Mac’s fifth album ‘Future Games’ is 50 years old this week. It was the first Fleetwood Mac album to feature Christine McVie as a full member.

‘Future Games’ was released on 3 September 1971.

Christine featured on the previous album as a session musician. She was in the band Chicken Shack prior to Fleetwood Mac under her birth name Christine Perfect. Chicken Shack often played with Fleetwood Mac which was how she met her future husband, the Mac in Fleetwood Mac, John McVie. She married John McVie in 1968.

‘Future Games’ is rarely cited as an important moment in Fleetwood Mac. It is not an album they have sourced for the setlist in decade. The album only reached no 91 on the US chart and was not certified Gold in America for sales of 500,000 until 2000.

However, the album did also introduce Bob Welch to the band. He would stay for the next four albums ‘Bare Trees’ (1972), ‘Penguin’ (1973), ‘Mystery To Me’ (1973) and finally ‘Heroes Are Hard To Find’ (1974) before leaving at the end of 1974 and being replaced by California duo Stephanie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham.

Welch went onto solo Platinum success with his first album ‘French Kiss’ in 1977. It featured the hits ‘Sentimental Lady’ and ‘Ebony Eyes’. He died in 2012.

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Fleetwood Mac Photo by Ros O'Gorman Fleetwood Mac Photo by Ros O'Gorman Fleetwood Mac Photo by Ros O'Gorman Fleetwood Mac Photo by Ros O'Gorman Fleetwood Mac Photo by Ros O'Gorman Stevie Nicks Stevie Nicks Stevie Nicks Stevie Nicks Stevie Nicks

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Abba Voyage 020921
ABBA Leak Expected To Announce Full Album Of 10 Songs And Release Two This Week

A leak ahead of the ABBA Voyage announcement this week is suggesting 10 new songs are on the way making for a complete ‘Voyage’ album with two of the new songs set for release this week.

4 hours ago
Gene Simmons of KISS Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Gene Simmons Tests Positive To Covid, Australian Kiss Dates Postponed

Gene Simmons of Kiss has tested positive to Covid-19 right as his fellow Kiss mate Paul Stanley is recovering from the same thing.

6 hours ago
Lindsey Buckingham, Fleetwood Mac. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Lindsey Buckingham Announces His First Ever Solo UK Tour

Lindsey Buckingham is set for his first-ever solo tour of Europe.

15 hours ago
Abba Voyage 020921
ABBA Generate Over 4 Million First Day Tik Tok Views

ABBA have joined social media platform Tik Tok and in just over 24 hours have generated over 4 million views.

24 hours ago
Charlie Watts of the Rolling Stones photo by Ros O'Gorman
Charlie Watts Book Tops Best Seller List

A book about Charlie Watts, only released one-month ago, has become a best seller following the death of the Rolling Stones drummer last week.

1 day ago
John Mellencamp photo by Ros O'Gorman
John Mellencamp Dusts Off The Archives With 2000 Concert

John Mellencamp is the latest artist to be dusting off the old tapes with the release of a live album from his 2000 Good Samaritan tour.

1 day ago
Lou Reed, sxsw 2008, Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Trailer For Todd Haynes ‘The Velvet Underground: A Documentary’ Premieres

A trailer for Todd Haynes Velvet Underground documentary has been unveiled ahead of the premiere on Apple TV+ on 15 October.

1 day ago