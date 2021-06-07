Four Black Sabbath ‘Sabotage’ 2021 Remasters Added To Spotify - Noise11.com

Black Sabbath have shared four remastered tracks from the upcoming Black Sabbath ‘Sabotage’ reissue on Spotify.
The epic ‘Megalomania’, ‘Hole In the Sky’, ‘Symptom of the Universe’ and ‘Am I Going Insane (Radio)’ ahead of the official ‘Sabotage‘ release this Friday 11 June 2021.
The expanded ‘Sabotage’ will include 16 live tracks (13 previously unreleased) from Black Sabbath’s 1975 US tour.
SABOTAGE: SUPER DELUXE EDITION
CD TRACK LISTING
DISC ONE
Original Album Remastered
1. Hole In The Sky
2. Don’t Start (Too Late)
3. Symptom Of The Universe
4. Megalomania
5. Thrill Of It All
6. Supertzar
7. Am I Going Insane (Radio)
8. The Writ
DISC TWO
North American Tour Live ’75
1. Supertzar”/“Killing Yourself To Live *
2. Hole In The Sky
3. Snowblind *
4. Symptom Of The Universe
5. War Pigs *
6. Megalomania
7. Sabbra Cadabra *
8. Jam 1 including guitar solo *
9. Jam 2 including drum solo *
10. Supernaut *
11. Iron Man *
DISC THREE
North American Tour Live ’75
1. Guitar Solo including excerpts of Orchid and Rock ’n’ Roll Doctor *
2. Black Sabbath *
3. Spiral Architect *
4. Embryo/Children Of The Grave *
5. Paranoid *
DISC FOUR
1. Am I Going Insane (Radio) – Single Edit
2. Hole In The Sky
**********
VINYL TRACKLISTING
LP ONE
Original Album Remastered
Side One
1. Hole In The Sky
2. Don’t Start (Too Late)
3. Symptom Of The Universe
4. Megalomania
Side Two
1. Thrill Of It All
2. Supertzar
3. Am I Going Insane (Radio)
4. The Writ
LP TWO
North American Tour Live ’75
Side Three
1. Supertzar/Killing Yourself To Live *
2. Hole In The Sky
3. Snowblind *
Side Four
1. Symptom Of The Universe”
2. War Pigs *
LP THREE
North American Tour Live ’75
Side Five
1. Megalomania *
2. Sabbra Cadabra *
Side Six
1. Jam 1 including guitar solo *
2. Jam 2 including drum solo *
3. Supernaut
LP FOUR
North American Tour Live ’75
Side Seven
1. Iron Man *
2. Guitar Solo including excerpts of Orchid and Rock ’n’ Roll Doctor *
3. Black Sabbath *
Side Eight
1. Spiral Architect *
2. Embryo”/“Children Of The Grave *
3. Paranoid *
7” SINGLE
1. Am I Going Insane (Radio) – Single Edit
2. Hole In The Sky
* previously unreleased
