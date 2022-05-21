Gang Of Youths Perform For Jimmy Kimmel Live - Noise11.com

Gang Of Youths were special guests on Jimmy Kimmel Live this week (but without Jimmy Kimmel.

Kimmel is isolating with a second round of Covid so John Mullaney and Andy Samberg filled in.

Gang of Youths performed ‘Forbearance’ from their ‘Angel In Real Time’ album.

‘Angel In Real Time’ is the third album for Gang of Youths. The Band formed in Sydney in 2011, is now based in London and is currently on tour in the USA.

‘Angel In Real Time’ was released in February. It reached no 1 in Australia and no 10 in the UK.

Gang of Youths recently released the ‘immolation tape’ featuring their performances for Sirius radio.

immolation tape tracklist:

1. in the wake of your leave

2. forbearance

3. spirit boy

4. a shot in the arm

