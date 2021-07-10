Gary Kemp Releases First Solo Material In 25 Years - Noise11.com

With the demise of Spandau Ballet and Nick Mason off the road with ‘Saucerful of Secrets’, Gary Kemp has been at work on his first solo record in 25 years.

Two new previews popped out through Gary’s socials overnight. ‘Waiting for the Band’ is a new song from the album and ‘Ahead of the Game’ is an extended mix of a song first released a few months back.

“It’s great to make an old fashioned 80s-style extended mix of ‘Ahead of the Game.’ Took me back to the days of 12” remixes and doing Chant No.1 and Cut a Long Story,” Gary says.

Gary Kemp will release the album ‘Insolo’ on 16 July, 2021. It is his second solo album. The first ‘Little Bruises’ was released in 1995.

Gary has also been fronting former Pink Floyd member Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets since 2018. The band performed Pre-Dark Side of the Moon Floyd in concert.

