 Gary Kemp Releases First Solo Material In 25 Years - Noise11.com
Spandau Ballet perform at Rod Laver Arena on Tuesday 19 May 2015; photo Ros O'Gorman

Gary Kemp of Spandau Ballet perform at Rod Laver Arena on Tuesday 19 May 2015; photo Ros O'Gorman

Gary Kemp Releases First Solo Material In 25 Years

by Paul Cashmere on July 10, 2021

in News

With the demise of Spandau Ballet and Nick Mason off the road with ‘Saucerful of Secrets’, Gary Kemp has been at work on his first solo record in 25 years.

Two new previews popped out through Gary’s socials overnight. ‘Waiting for the Band’ is a new song from the album and ‘Ahead of the Game’ is an extended mix of a song first released a few months back.

“It’s great to make an old fashioned 80s-style extended mix of ‘Ahead of the Game.’ Took me back to the days of 12” remixes and doing Chant No.1 and Cut a Long Story,” Gary says.

Gary Kemp will release the album ‘Insolo’ on 16 July, 2021. It is his second solo album. The first ‘Little Bruises’ was released in 1995.

Gary has also been fronting former Pink Floyd member Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets since 2018. The band performed Pre-Dark Side of the Moon Floyd in concert.

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

SpandauBallet_byMaryBoukouvalas_02 SpandauBallet_byMaryBoukouvalas_03 SpandauBallet_byMaryBoukouvalas_07 SpandauBallet_byMaryBoukouvalas_18 SpandauBallet_byMaryBoukouvalas_19 SpandauBallet_byMaryBoukouvalas_23 SpandauBallet_byMaryBoukouvalas_24 Spandau Ballet -150519-004 Spandau Ballet -150519-008 Spandau Ballet -150519-011 Spandau Ballet -150519-013

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Jimmy Barnes by Ros O'Gorman
Jimmy Barnes Scores 13th Number One And Dedicates It To Michael Gudinski

Jimmy Barnes ‘Flesh and Blood’ is the number one album in Australia and Jimmy wants to thank Michael Gudinski for the success.

17 hours ago
R.E.M. Photo by Ros O'Gorman, noise11.com, music news
R.E.M. To Reissue ‘Radio Free Europe’ Single from 1981 on Vinyl

A rarity for R.E.M. titled ‘Stand Still’ slipped through this week.

19 hours ago
The Offspring
And Here Is ‘This Is Not Utopia’ The New Video For The Offspring Just Because

Here is a new video from The Offspring just because it rocks. ‘This Is Not Utopia’ is simply 2 minutes and 40 seconds of The Offspring sounding like what The Offspring used to sound like.

2 days ago
Singer Brian Canham Pseudo Echo performs at the Palais Theatre in St Kilda on Wednesday 13 December 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Pseudo Echo Reschedule Non-Victoria Tour Dates

Pseudo Echo have had to change their upcoming ‘1990 The Lost Album Demos’ tour dates outside of Victoria into 2022 because of Covid restrictions.

2 days ago
Richard Marx played Melbourne on Saturday 11 June 2016. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Richard Marx Wrote ‘Right Here Waiting’ For Barbra Streisand And She Turned It Down

Barbra Streisand turned down the chance to record Richard Marx hit Right Here Waiting.

2 days ago
Colin Hay performs at the Recital Centre in Melbourne on 11 February 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Colin Hay To Release Covers Album ‘I Just Don’t Know What To Do With Myself’

Colin Hay has a covers album on the way. ‘I Just Don’t Know What To Do With Myself’ features 10 songs special to Colin before Men At Work took off and one after.

3 days ago
The Go Gos Beauty and the Beat
The Go-Go’s ‘Beauty and the Beat’ Turns 40

‘Beauty and the Beat’, the debut album for California’s The Go-Go’s was released 40 years ago on 8 July 1981.

3 days ago