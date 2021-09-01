 Gene Simmons Tests Positive To Covid, Australian Kiss Dates Postponed - Noise11.com
Gene Simmons Tests Positive To Covid, Australian Kiss Dates Postponed

by Paul Cashmere on September 1, 2021

in News

Gene Simmons of Kiss has tested positive to Covid-19 right as his fellow Kiss mate Paul Stanley is recovering from the same thing.

Both Simmons and Stanley were fully vaccinated but the band have postponed shows on their current ‘End of the Road’ North American tour as a result of the setback.

The shows effected are Clarkston MI, Dayton OH, Tinley Park Il and Milwaukee WI.

Meanwhile Paul Stanley reports he is nearly back on track after testing positive to Covid-19 last week.

Meanwhile Kiss’ Australian tour has been rescheduled to 2022. Paul Stanley said: “I am overwhelmed by the hundreds of messages of love and support that I have received from my Aussie fans and want to let you all know that I now feel great and am near my complete recovery. My doctors have told me that I was very smart to get fully vaccinated as that has clearly made the difference in making sure I don’t get really sick from this virus. I know that Australia is accelerating its vaccine roll out but, unfortunately, it won’t be in time for our November / December tour to proceed as scheduled. So, we will push the tour back a few months but, rest assured, WE ARE COMING FOR YOU!!”

AUSTRALIAN RESCHEDULED DATES 2022

Saturday March 19 ROD LAVER ARENA, MELBOURNE VIC
Sunday March 20 ROD LAVER ARENA, MELBOURNE VIC
Tuesday March 22 ROD LAVER ARENA, MELBOURNE VIC
Saturday March 26 RAC ARENA, PERTH WA
Tuesday March 29 ADELAIDE ENTERTAINMENT CENTRE, SA
Friday April 1 QUDOS BANK ARENA, SYDNEY NSW
Saturday April 2 QUDOS BAND ARENA, SYDNEY NSW
Wednesday April 6 BRISBANE ENTERTAINMENT CENTRE, QLD
Saturday April 9 QUEENSLAND COUNTRY BANK STADIUM (outdoors) TOWNSVILLE, QLD

