Gene Simmons Tests Positive To Covid, Australian Kiss Dates Postponed - Noise11.com

Gene Simmons of Kiss has tested positive to Covid-19 right as his fellow Kiss mate Paul Stanley is recovering from the same thing.

Both Simmons and Stanley were fully vaccinated but the band have postponed shows on their current ‘End of the Road’ North American tour as a result of the setback.

The shows effected are Clarkston MI, Dayton OH, Tinley Park Il and Milwaukee WI.

We are postponing the next four tour dates. All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new dates once announced. More information will be emailed to ticketholders directly. pic.twitter.com/b28fmrhWIe — KISS (@kiss) August 31, 2021

Meanwhile Paul Stanley reports he is nearly back on track after testing positive to Covid-19 last week.

My COVID symptoms were MILD compared to many others and let me tell you… It kicked my ass. It's over now. pic.twitter.com/8HDMjKZT37 — Paul Stanley (@PaulStanleyLive) August 31, 2021

Meanwhile Kiss’ Australian tour has been rescheduled to 2022. Paul Stanley said: “I am overwhelmed by the hundreds of messages of love and support that I have received from my Aussie fans and want to let you all know that I now feel great and am near my complete recovery. My doctors have told me that I was very smart to get fully vaccinated as that has clearly made the difference in making sure I don’t get really sick from this virus. I know that Australia is accelerating its vaccine roll out but, unfortunately, it won’t be in time for our November / December tour to proceed as scheduled. So, we will push the tour back a few months but, rest assured, WE ARE COMING FOR YOU!!”

Promoters One World Entertainment & TEG Live advise that, due to the ongoing COVID-19 restrictions on mass gatherings and interstate travel, the #EndOfTheRoad Australia tour Nov / Dec 2021 will be rescheduled to March / April 2022. Full details at https://t.co/NFDbryJkPT pic.twitter.com/sWPalH3fiu — KISS (@kiss) August 31, 2021

AUSTRALIAN RESCHEDULED DATES 2022

Saturday March 19 ROD LAVER ARENA, MELBOURNE VIC

Sunday March 20 ROD LAVER ARENA, MELBOURNE VIC

Tuesday March 22 ROD LAVER ARENA, MELBOURNE VIC

Saturday March 26 RAC ARENA, PERTH WA

Tuesday March 29 ADELAIDE ENTERTAINMENT CENTRE, SA

Friday April 1 QUDOS BANK ARENA, SYDNEY NSW

Saturday April 2 QUDOS BAND ARENA, SYDNEY NSW

Wednesday April 6 BRISBANE ENTERTAINMENT CENTRE, QLD

Saturday April 9 QUEENSLAND COUNTRY BANK STADIUM (outdoors) TOWNSVILLE, QLD

