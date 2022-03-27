 Genesis … And Then They Were Done - Noise11.com
Genesis … And Then They Were Done

by Paul Cashmere on March 27, 2022

Another of the great bands of the rock era has bitten the dust. Genesis played their final show ever in London on Saturday night (26 March 2022).

The Genesis story dates back to 1967. Peter Gabriel, Tony Banks and Mike Rutherford went to Charterhouse School together in Godalming, Surrey. There first recording were recorded by Jonathan King, who went to the same school. King was a few year ahead of them and already had his own hit song ‘Everyone’s Gone To The Moon’. While still aged between 15 and 17 and with the King association, the schoolkids were awarded a one-year contract with Decca Records. King suggested the name Genesis, and so it began.

Steve Hackett and Phil Collins joined the band for the third album ‘Nursery Cryme’. Gabriel was very much entrenched as lead singer at this time but Phil sang lead for ‘For Absent Friends’ which he co-wrote with Hackett, and co-lead vocals on ‘Harold the Barrel’ and ‘Harlequin’.

After the 1974 album ‘The Land Lies Down On Broadway’, Gabriel left the band and Collins took over as lead singer.

It wasn’t until the ninth Genesis album until the band had its first hit with ‘Follow You Follow Me’. The song launched Genesis globally as did the album ‘And Then There Were Three’.

By 1986 Genesis ‘Invisible Touch’ was awarded six times Platinum in the USA. ‘We Can’t Dance’ and ‘Genesis’ reached four times platinum. ‘Abacab’ sold over 2,000,000 in the USA for a double platinum award. Genesis were one of the world’s biggest bands of the 80s.

Collins left after ‘We Can’t Dance’ and was replaced with Ray Wilson for a final album ‘Calling All Stations’.

These final dates of The Last Domino tour are the first since the 2006-2007 reunion tour. However, its now completely over. Genesis are no more.

Here is the very last Genesis setlist for this ‘The Last Domino’ tour:

Set 1:
Behind the Lines / Duke’s End (from Duke, 1980)
Turn It On Again (from Duke, 1980)
Mama (from Genesis, 1983)
Land of Confusion (from Invisible Touch, 1986)
Home by the Sea (from Genesis, 1983)
Second Home by the Sea (from Genesis, 1983)
Fading Lights (from We Can’t Dance, 1991)
The Cinema Show (from Selling England By the Pound, 1973)
Afterglow (from Wind & Wuthering, 1976)

Acoustic Set
That’s All (from Genesis, 1983)
The Lamb Lies Down on Broadway (from The Lamb Lies Down On Broadway, 1974)
Follow You Follow Me (from And Then There Were Three, 1978)

Set 2:
Duchess (from Duke, 1980)
No Son of Mine (from We Can’t Dance, 1991)
Firth of Fifth (from Selling England By the Pound, 1973)
I Know What I Like (In Your Wardrobe) (from Selling England By the Pound, 1973)
Domino (from Invisible Touch, 1986)
Throwing It All Away (from Invisible Touch, 1986)
Tonight, Tonight, Tonight (from Invisible Touch, 1986)
Invisible Touch (from Invisible Touch, 1986)

Encore:
I Can’t Dance (from We Can’t Dance, 1991)
Dancing With the Moonlit Knight (from Selling England By the Pound, 1973)
The Carpet Crawlers (from The Lamb Lies Down On Broadway, 1974)

