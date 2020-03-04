Genesis Confirm Reunion

Phil Collins, Tony Banks and Mike Rutherford will reform Genesis for dates in the UK and Ireland in November and December 2020.

Longtime bass player Daryl Stuermer and Phil Collins’ son Nic on drums will fill out the band. Daryl and Nic played in Phil Collins band on Phil’s ‘Not Dead Yet’ 2019 tour of Australia.

At this stage no additional concerts have been announced and it is not understood at this stage if the tour will expand with more UK dates or develop into a world tour.

Co-founder Peter Gabriel will not be part of the tour nor will early guitarist Steve Hackett. Early Genesis fans can see Steve Hackett perform his Genesis Revisited show in Australia in May.

Genesis last reformed in 2007 for the Turn It On Again tour. The final show was on 13 October, 2007 at the Hollywood Bowl.

Genesis are delighted to announce that @tonybanksmusic, @PhilCollinsFeed

and #MikeRutherford will be touring the UK in late 2020! Tickets go on sale on Friday at 9am.

More info here https://t.co/L0KvJuBNRw #lastdomino pic.twitter.com/X2RodjlpkJ — Genesis (@genesis_band) March 4, 2020

The setlist from that last show in 2007 was:

Behind the Lines (from Duke, 1980)

Duke’s End (from Duke, 1980)

Turn It On Again (from Duke, 1980)

No Son of Mine (from We Can’t Dance, 1991)

Land of Confusion (from Invisible Touch, 1986)

In the Cage / The Cinema Show / Duke’s Travels / Afterglow (various – from Selling England By The Pound 1&2, Duke 3 and Wind & The Wuthering 4)

Hold on My Heart (from We Can’t Dance, 1991)

Home by the Sea (from Genesis, 1983)

Second Home by the Sea (from Genesis, 1983)

Follow You Follow Me (from … And Then There Were Three, 1978)

Firth of Fifth (instrumental part only) (from Selling England By The Pound, 1973)

I Know What I Like (In Your Wardrobe) (from Selling England By The Pound, 1973)

Mama (from Genesis, 1983)

Ripples… (from A Trick of the Tail, 1976)

Throwing It All Away (from Invisible Touch, 1986)

Domino (from Invisible Touch, 1986)

Drum Duet

Los Endos (from A Trick of the Tail, 1976)

Tonight, Tonight, Tonight (from Invisible Touch, 1986)

Invisible Touch (from Invisible Touch, 1986)

Encore:

I Can’t Dance (from We Can’t Dance, 1991)

The Carpet Crawlers (from The Lamb Lies Down On Broadway, 1974)

Genesis dates

16 November 2020 / Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena

19 November 2020 / Belfast, Northern Ireland – The SSE Arena

23 November 2020 / Liverpool, England – M&S Bank Arena

26 November 2020 / Newcastle, England – Utilita Arena

29 & 30 November 2020 / London, England – The O2

2 December 2020 / Leeds, England – First Direct Arena

5 December 2020 / Birmingham, England – Arena Birmingham

8 December 2020 / Manchester, England – Manchester Arena

11 December 2020 / Glasgow, Scotland – The SSE Hydro

