 Genesis Confirm Reunion - Noise11.com
Genesis

Genesis Confirm Reunion

by Paul Cashmere on March 5, 2020

in News

Phil Collins, Tony Banks and Mike Rutherford will reform Genesis for dates in the UK and Ireland in November and December 2020.

Longtime bass player Daryl Stuermer and Phil Collins’ son Nic on drums will fill out the band. Daryl and Nic played in Phil Collins band on Phil’s ‘Not Dead Yet’ 2019 tour of Australia.

At this stage no additional concerts have been announced and it is not understood at this stage if the tour will expand with more UK dates or develop into a world tour.

Co-founder Peter Gabriel will not be part of the tour nor will early guitarist Steve Hackett. Early Genesis fans can see Steve Hackett perform his Genesis Revisited show in Australia in May.

Genesis last reformed in 2007 for the Turn It On Again tour. The final show was on 13 October, 2007 at the Hollywood Bowl.

The setlist from that last show in 2007 was:

Behind the Lines (from Duke, 1980)
Duke’s End (from Duke, 1980)
Turn It On Again (from Duke, 1980)
No Son of Mine (from We Can’t Dance, 1991)
Land of Confusion (from Invisible Touch, 1986)
In the Cage / The Cinema Show / Duke’s Travels / Afterglow (various – from Selling England By The Pound 1&2, Duke 3 and Wind & The Wuthering 4)
Hold on My Heart (from We Can’t Dance, 1991)
Home by the Sea (from Genesis, 1983)
Second Home by the Sea (from Genesis, 1983)
Follow You Follow Me (from … And Then There Were Three, 1978)
Firth of Fifth (instrumental part only) (from Selling England By The Pound, 1973)
I Know What I Like (In Your Wardrobe) (from Selling England By The Pound, 1973)
Mama (from Genesis, 1983)
Ripples… (from A Trick of the Tail, 1976)
Throwing It All Away (from Invisible Touch, 1986)
Domino (from Invisible Touch, 1986)
Drum Duet
Los Endos (from A Trick of the Tail, 1976)
Tonight, Tonight, Tonight (from Invisible Touch, 1986)
Invisible Touch (from Invisible Touch, 1986)

Encore:
I Can’t Dance (from We Can’t Dance, 1991)
The Carpet Crawlers (from The Lamb Lies Down On Broadway, 1974)

Genesis dates

16 November 2020 / Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena
19 November 2020 / Belfast, Northern Ireland – The SSE Arena
23 November 2020 / Liverpool, England – M&S Bank Arena
26 November 2020 / Newcastle, England – Utilita Arena
29 & 30 November 2020 / London, England – The O2
2 December 2020 / Leeds, England – First Direct Arena
5 December 2020 / Birmingham, England – Arena Birmingham
8 December 2020 / Manchester, England – Manchester Arena
11 December 2020 / Glasgow, Scotland – The SSE Hydro

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Noise11.com

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Phil Collins Not Dead Yet Melbourne photo Noise11.com
Genesis Reunion Sounds Close

Genesis are set to reunite for a UK tour - 13 years after their last gig.

1 day ago
Noel Gallagher: Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Noel Gallagher Talks Up One Off Oasis Reunion

Noel Gallagher has talked about the idea of doing a one-off Oasis reunion gig.

1 day ago
Noise11 The 1975 photo by Ian Laidlaw
The 1975 Are Teasing A New Record

Matty Healy and co used the name for their emo outfit before they became known as The 1975, and now a new site has launched with the band name, drivelikeido.com, leading fans to believe they could finally be getting a previously promised debut album under the alias.

1 day ago
Mark Ronson photo by Ros O'Gorman
Miley Cyrus and Mark Ronson Are Making A Rock Album

Miley Cyrus and Mark Ronson are working on a "rock and roll" album inspired by punk legend Joan Jett.

1 day ago
New Order
New Order To Play A Final Australian Show At The Intimate Forum

New Order have added one final show to their Australian tour, ending off in the intimacy of Melbourne’s Forum.

2 days ago
Eskimo Joe A Song Is A City
Eskimo Joe Prep ‘A Song Is A City’ Reissue

Eskimo Joe’s second album ‘A Song Is A City’ is their next release to be given a make-over.

3 days ago
Liam Gallagher, Oasis, Noise11, Photo
Liam Gallagher Sees An Oasis Reunion Happening Soon

Liam Gallagher is eager to see Oasis reunite. Liam has suggested Noel won't be able to keep rejecting lucrative offers to get the group back together.

3 days ago