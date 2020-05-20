George Ezra Fears COVID-19 May Bring The End To Music Festivals

George Ezra is worried the Covid-19 pandemic may mean the end of huge music festivals.

Last year, Ezra headlined the U.K.’s TRNSMT, Latitude, and Isle of Wight festivals, all three of which aren’t happening in 2020 due to social distancing measures put in place to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Speaking on his Phone a Friend podcast, George shared that it’s difficult to imagine the festival circuit returning to normal even when the height of the pandemic has passed, as some social distancing may still be required.

“I have started thinking, what is our industry going to look like?” the musician mused. “Because what we offer is entertainment for people, but how can you do a show?

“You get 100,000 people standing in front of the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury and I just can’t comprehend that now.”

The British star has been relatively lucky professionally with the timing of the crisis, as, unlike some acts, he hasn’t been forced to cancel touring plans – and is instead using his time in lockdown to work on new music.

“I am lucky in the sense that I have no shows booked at the minute and am working on writing and recording,” he added, before saying that he still feels “a bit flat” being cooped up inside.

music-news.com

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Noise11.com

Share this: Share

Twitter

Print



LinkedIn

Facebook



Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments