 George Ezra Fears COVID-19 May Bring The End To Music Festivals - Noise11.com
George Ezra

George Ezra

George Ezra Fears COVID-19 May Bring The End To Music Festivals

by Music-News.com on May 21, 2020

in News

George Ezra is worried the Covid-19 pandemic may mean the end of huge music festivals.

Last year, Ezra headlined the U.K.’s TRNSMT, Latitude, and Isle of Wight festivals, all three of which aren’t happening in 2020 due to social distancing measures put in place to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Speaking on his Phone a Friend podcast, George shared that it’s difficult to imagine the festival circuit returning to normal even when the height of the pandemic has passed, as some social distancing may still be required.

“I have started thinking, what is our industry going to look like?” the musician mused. “Because what we offer is entertainment for people, but how can you do a show?

“You get 100,000 people standing in front of the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury and I just can’t comprehend that now.”

The British star has been relatively lucky professionally with the timing of the crisis, as, unlike some acts, he hasn’t been forced to cancel touring plans – and is instead using his time in lockdown to work on new music.

“I am lucky in the sense that I have no shows booked at the minute and am working on writing and recording,” he added, before saying that he still feels “a bit flat” being cooped up inside.

music-news.com

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Noise11.com

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , ,

Related Posts

Rascal Flatts
Rascal Flatts Cancel Farewell Tour

Country stars Rascal Flatts look set to bow out as a trio without one final hurrah after having to cancel their farewell tour due to the coronavirus pandemic.

11 mins ago
Katy Perry, photo by Ros O'Gorman, rod laver arena, Melbourne 2014
Katy Perry Surprises Fans As A Substitute Teacher

Pregnant Katy Perry kicked off her week by surprising two fans with lockdown hook-ups.

2 days ago
Lisa Mills
Lisa Mills Covers Elvis Presley Singing Rose Marie McCoy

American blues singer Lisa Mills has covered a Rose Marie McCoy song once sung by Elvis Presley.

2 days ago
Short Stack - Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Short Stack Reschedule 2020 Tour With 2021 Dates

Short Stack have finalised new dates for their 10 show tour.

2 days ago
Robbie Williams Heavy Entertainment Tour at Rod Laver Arena on Saturday 24 February 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Robbie Williams To Rejoin Take That For Virtual Gig

Robbie Williams is to rejoin his former Take That bandmates for a one-off virtual gig to raise money for charity amid the coronavirus pandemic.

2 days ago
Noah Cyrus
Noah Cyrus Says Being Miley’s Sister Was Unbearable

Noah Cyrus (the talented one in the family) found it "absolutely unbearable" growing up in her sister Miley's shadow.

2 days ago
Grimes
Grimes’ Mother Slams Elon Musk Over Pill Comment

Grimes' mother Sandy Garossino has appeared to slam her daughter's partner Elon Musk for tweeting about taking the "red pill".

2 days ago