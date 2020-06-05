Gil Matthews Aztec Records Releases Rare Madder Lake Live

Gil Matthews latest Aztec Record is a double CD of mostly previously unreleased live Madder Lake recordings.

The tracks span Sunbury 1973 and 1974, the Victorian Country Tour of 1974, Garrison in 1973, Sydney 1978, Melbourne from 1982 and more recently Musicland from a 2008 reunion.

At the Aztec Records website it states, “During the early to mid-1970s Madder Lake was one of Australia’s pre-eminent rock bands, rubbing shoulders with all the big name acts of the day – Chain, Coloured Balls, Billy Thorpe and The Aztecs, The Dingoes, Band of Light etc. They released two acclaimed albums, Stillpoint and Butterfly Farm, yet their forte was the live performance which saw them play to packed crowds.

“They were a funky rock ’n’ roll band capable of adding elaborate elements on top that allowed them to go off on musical flights of fancy. And in the wickedly grinning, moonfaced Micky Fettes, with his manic Joe Cockeresque stage movements, they had one of the great front men of the age. He knew how to keep audiences entertained, with entire auditoriums of fans aping his every move.”

Musicians across the line-up are Brenden Mason, Kerry McKenna, Micky Fettes (RIP), Jac Kreemers, John McKinnon, Andy Cowan, Andy Burns.

Grab ‘The Live Adventures of Madder Lake 1973-2008′ from the Aztec Records website.

Disc 1

Sydney 1978 (Previously unreleased)

1. Listen To The Morning Sunshine

2. Helper

3. On My Way To Heaven

4. Slack Alice

5. 12lb. Toothbrush

6. I Get High

7. It’s All In Your Head

Sunbury 1973

8. Down The River

9. 12lbToothbrush

Garrison 1973

10. Bumper Bar Song

11. When Is A Mouse

12. Rodney’s Birthday

Sunbury 1974

13. Lizards

Disc 2

Victorian Country Tour 1974 (Previously unreleased)

1. Down The River

2. One Star And The Moon

3. Listen To The Morning Sunshine

4. Slack Alice

5. Back Seat Song

6. Booze Blues

7. 12lb. Toothbrush

8. Song For Little Ernest

Sidney Myer Music Bowl 1982

9. Goodbye Lollipop

Musicland 2008 (Previously unreleased)

10. Calling

11. Listen To The Morning Sunshine

12. Down The River

13. 12lb Toothbrush

14. Song For Little Ernest

Released today, one of my favourite aussie bands …….MADDER LAKE……..The Live Adventures of Madder Lake".

A double… Posted by Gil Matthews on Thursday, 4 June 2020

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: Share

Twitter

Print



LinkedIn

Facebook



Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments