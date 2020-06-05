Gil Matthews Aztec Records Releases Rare Madder Lake Live

Gil Matthews latest Aztec Record is a double CD of mostly previously unreleased live Madder Lake recordings.
The tracks span Sunbury 1973 and 1974, the Victorian Country Tour of 1974, Garrison in 1973, Sydney 1978, Melbourne from 1982 and more recently Musicland from a 2008 reunion.
At the Aztec Records website it states, “During the early to mid-1970s Madder Lake was one of Australia’s pre-eminent rock bands, rubbing shoulders with all the big name acts of the day – Chain, Coloured Balls, Billy Thorpe and The Aztecs, The Dingoes, Band of Light etc. They released two acclaimed albums, Stillpoint and Butterfly Farm, yet their forte was the live performance which saw them play to packed crowds.
“They were a funky rock ’n’ roll band capable of adding elaborate elements on top that allowed them to go off on musical flights of fancy. And in the wickedly grinning, moonfaced Micky Fettes, with his manic Joe Cockeresque stage movements, they had one of the great front men of the age. He knew how to keep audiences entertained, with entire auditoriums of fans aping his every move.”
Musicians across the line-up are Brenden Mason, Kerry McKenna, Micky Fettes (RIP), Jac Kreemers, John McKinnon, Andy Cowan, Andy Burns.
Grab ‘The Live Adventures of Madder Lake 1973-2008′ from the Aztec Records website.
Disc 1
Sydney 1978 (Previously unreleased)
1. Listen To The Morning Sunshine
2. Helper
3. On My Way To Heaven
4. Slack Alice
5. 12lb. Toothbrush
6. I Get High
7. It’s All In Your Head
Sunbury 1973
8. Down The River
9. 12lbToothbrush
Garrison 1973
10. Bumper Bar Song
11. When Is A Mouse
12. Rodney’s Birthday
Sunbury 1974
13. Lizards
Disc 2
Victorian Country Tour 1974 (Previously unreleased)
1. Down The River
2. One Star And The Moon
3. Listen To The Morning Sunshine
4. Slack Alice
5. Back Seat Song
6. Booze Blues
7. 12lb. Toothbrush
8. Song For Little Ernest
Sidney Myer Music Bowl 1982
9. Goodbye Lollipop
Musicland 2008 (Previously unreleased)
10. Calling
11. Listen To The Morning Sunshine
12. Down The River
13. 12lb Toothbrush
14. Song For Little Ernest
Released today, one of my favourite aussie bands …….MADDER LAKE……..The Live Adventures of Madder Lake".
A double…
Posted by Gil Matthews on Thursday, 4 June 2020
Follow Noise11 on Social Media
You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter
Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook