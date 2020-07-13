Glee Star Naya Rivera Confirmed Dead at 33 - Noise11.com

Naya Rivera, the Glee star who played Santana Rivera in the hit TV show, has been found dead at age 33.

Rivera was declared missing on 8 July, 2020 after she disappeared from a rented boat on a cruise with her four-year old son Josie at Lake Piru in California. Josey was discovered alone on the boat.

The boy told police that he and his mother were swimming. She put him back on the boat was unable to get in by herself and that she disappeared underwater. The body was discovered on 13 July, exactly seven years to the day Glee star Cory Monteith died from suicide.

Police are treating the tragedy as an accident.

Rivera’s most recent show was ‘Step Up: High Water’. She appeared in 20 episodes as Collette Jones. She has also performed in ‘CSI: Miami’, ‘The Bernie Mac Show’, ‘Baywatch’ and ‘Family Matters’.

Naya has also appeared in music videos for B2K ‘Why I Love You’ and 2Cellos ‘Supermassive Black Hole’.

In Glee she sang the song ‘Sorry’.

