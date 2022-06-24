 Gorillaz Debut New Song ‘Cracker Island’ with Thundercat - Noise11.com
Gorillaz - Photo by Ros O'Gorman.

Gorillaz - Photo by Ros O'Gorman.

Gorillaz Debut New Song ‘Cracker Island’ with Thundercat

by Paul Cashmere on June 24, 2022

in News

Gorillaz have a brand new song ‘Cracker Island’ featuring Thundercat.

The collaboration with the famed bass player is heading us towards a new project known as ‘The Last Cult”.

Gorilla will perform in Melbourne 24 July, Sydney on 26 July and Adelaide on 28 July.

