Gorillaz Debut New Song ‘Cracker Island’ with Thundercat - Noise11.com

Gorillaz have a brand new song ‘Cracker Island’ featuring Thundercat.
The collaboration with the famed bass player is heading us towards a new project known as ‘The Last Cult”.
Gorilla will perform in Melbourne 24 July, Sydney on 26 July and Adelaide on 28 July.
