You Me At Six Announce A Final Australian Tour for 2025 - Noise11.com

You Me At Six have announced a January 2025 Australian tour after having toured the country last in July 2023.

You Me At Six are regulars to Australia. They have also toured in 2019, 2017, 2015, 2014, 2012, 2011 and 2010. This time however, is the last time as You Me At Six announced in January that this tour is the farewell tour and that they will great up at the end of the tour.

YOU ME AT SIX and HOLDING ABSENCE January 2025 Australian Tour Dates:

Friday 24th January BRISBANE, The Tivoli

Sunday 26th January SYDNEY, Enmore Theatre

Monday 27th January, MELBOURNE, The Forum

Wednesday 29th January, ADELAIDE, The Gov

Friday 31st January PERTH, Astor Theatre

Tickets:

Pre-Sale: Wednesday 15th May at 9:00am local

General Public on Sale: Friday 17th May at 9:00am local

