 John Mayer Responds To Andy Cohen Rumours - Noise11.com
John Mayer at Rod Laver Arena Melbourne photo by Ros 'Gorman

John Mayer at Rod Laver Arena Melbourne photo by Ros O'Gorman

John Mayer Responds To Andy Cohen Rumours

by Music-News.com on May 12, 2024

in News

John Mayer has responded to speculation about the nature of his friendship with Andy Cohen.

During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter earlier this week, the talk show host was asked about his close friendship with the musician. In response, he said they loved and were “so affectionate” with each other but were “definitely not” in a romantic relationship.

Days after Cohen’s interview was published, Mayer wrote a letter to the outlet to set the record straight.

“I read your interview with Andy Cohen, and was intrigued by your line of questioning regarding our friendship,” he began. “You posited that ‘your friendship with Mayer has been a subject of intense speculation. People seem dubious that a straight rock star can have a close platonic relationship with a gay TV personality.'”

Mayer explained that there is a “long and storied history” of musicians “befriending gay icons and artists”.

“Second, I think that to suggest that people are dubious of a friendship like mine and Andy’s is to undermine the public’s ability to accept and understand diversity in all facets of culture, be it in art or in real life,” he continued. “I’d like to think they’re sophisticated enough to see a relationship like ours without assuming it must include a sexual component. That turns the concept of being gay into an ignorantly two-dimensional one, which I know you know it’s not. I don’t question that at all.”

Mayer explained that he “bristle(d)” at the reporter’s “deeply flawed” line of questioning because it reinforces the idea that the nature of a relationship needs to be clarified as sexual or not, something he believes “devoids everyone involved of their dignity”.

He added, “Quite simply, if someone is dubious of a platonic relationship between a straight man and a gay man, I don’t think that shallow a view deserves clarification by anyone with self respect, be it Andy or your publication.”

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

You Me At Six (supplied)
You Me At Six Announce A Final Australian Tour for 2025

You Me At Six have announced a January 2025 Australian tour after having toured the country last in July 2023.

21 hours ago
Christina Aguilera photo by Ros O'Gorman
Christina Aguilera Ends 26 Year With RCA Records

Christina Aguilera has left RCA Records after 26 years.

3 days ago
The Killers Mr Brightside
The Killers Mr Brightside Becomes Biggest UK Hit To Not Go To No 1

The Killers classic 'Mr Brightside' has become the UK's biggest single of all time yet to reach number one.

4 days ago
Justin Bieber in Sydney photo by Ros O'Gorman, music news, noise11.com
Justin Bieber Is Going To Be A Father

Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber have announced that they are expecting their first baby together.

4 days ago
Drake, Photo by Ros O'Gorman, noise11
More Drake Drama, Intruder Arrested At His Home

An attempted intruder was arrested outside of Drake's home a day after his security guard was shot at the same location.

4 days ago
Steve Albini photo from his Facebook page
Famed Audio Engineer Steve Albini Dies At Age 61

Audio engineer and producer Steve Albini has died at age 61 of a heart attack while working in his home studio.

5 days ago
Amy Winehouse photo by Haylee Cashmere
Amy Winehouse Receives Posthumous BRIT Award

Amy Winehouse has posthumously received a BRIT Billion Award celebrating one Billion streams in the UK by the BPI, the representative voice for the UK’s world leading record labels and music companies.

5 days ago