Grammy Awards Move To Sin City - Noise11.com

The postponed Grammy Awards have been rescheduled to 3 April 2022 and will now be held in Las Vegas.
For some bewildering reason the original 31 January date for the Grammy Awards was postponed. The original location was to have been in Los Angeles and the venue formerly known as Staples Center. A simple solution should have been to announce the winners but instead the Grammy Awards is more about being seen than doing, so the event became bigger than the accolades. It makes sense … where bigger to demonstrate bullshit than Las Vegas!
The 2022 Grammy Awards is doing one good thing. Joni Mitchell has been named MusiCares Person of the Year and will be honored as part of Grammy Week.
Of the major categories the nominees are:
Record of the Year
Abba – I Still Have Faith In You
Jon Batiste – Freedom
Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga – I Get A Kick Out Of You
Justin Bieber – Peaches
Brandi Carlile – Right On Time
Doja Cat – Kiss Me More
Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever
Lil Nas X – Montero
Olivia Rodrigo – Drivers License
Silk Sonic – Leave The Door Open
Album of the Year
Jon Batiste – We Are
Tony Bennet and Lady Gaga – Love For Sale
Justin Bieber – Justice
Doja Cat – Planet Her
Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever
H.E.R. – Back Of My Mind
Lil Nas X – Montero
Olivia Rodrigo – Sour
Taylor Swift – Evermore
Kanye West – Donda
