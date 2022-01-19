Grammy Awards Move To Sin City - Noise11.com

The postponed Grammy Awards have been rescheduled to 3 April 2022 and will now be held in Las Vegas.

For some bewildering reason the original 31 January date for the Grammy Awards was postponed. The original location was to have been in Los Angeles and the venue formerly known as Staples Center. A simple solution should have been to announce the winners but instead the Grammy Awards is more about being seen than doing, so the event became bigger than the accolades. It makes sense … where bigger to demonstrate bullshit than Las Vegas!

The 2022 Grammy Awards is doing one good thing. Joni Mitchell has been named MusiCares Person of the Year and will be honored as part of Grammy Week.

Of the major categories the nominees are:

Record of the Year

Abba – I Still Have Faith In You

Jon Batiste – Freedom

Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga – I Get A Kick Out Of You

Justin Bieber – Peaches

Brandi Carlile – Right On Time

Doja Cat – Kiss Me More

Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever

Lil Nas X – Montero

Olivia Rodrigo – Drivers License

Silk Sonic – Leave The Door Open

Album of the Year

Jon Batiste – We Are

Tony Bennet and Lady Gaga – Love For Sale

Justin Bieber – Justice

Doja Cat – Planet Her

Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever

H.E.R. – Back Of My Mind

Lil Nas X – Montero

Olivia Rodrigo – Sour

Taylor Swift – Evermore

Kanye West – Donda

