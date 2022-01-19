 Grammy Awards Move To Sin City - Noise11.com
Jon Batiste at Noise11

Jon Batiste talks to Noise11.com

Grammy Awards Move To Sin City

by Paul Cashmere on January 19, 2022

in News,Noise Pro

The postponed Grammy Awards have been rescheduled to 3 April 2022 and will now be held in Las Vegas.

For some bewildering reason the original 31 January date for the Grammy Awards was postponed. The original location was to have been in Los Angeles and the venue formerly known as Staples Center. A simple solution should have been to announce the winners but instead the Grammy Awards is more about being seen than doing, so the event became bigger than the accolades. It makes sense … where bigger to demonstrate bullshit than Las Vegas!

The 2022 Grammy Awards is doing one good thing. Joni Mitchell has been named MusiCares Person of the Year and will be honored as part of Grammy Week.

Of the major categories the nominees are:

Record of the Year

Abba – I Still Have Faith In You
Jon Batiste – Freedom
Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga – I Get A Kick Out Of You
Justin Bieber – Peaches
Brandi Carlile – Right On Time
Doja Cat – Kiss Me More
Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever
Lil Nas X – Montero
Olivia Rodrigo – Drivers License
Silk Sonic – Leave The Door Open

Album of the Year

Jon Batiste – We Are
Tony Bennet and Lady Gaga – Love For Sale
Justin Bieber – Justice
Doja Cat – Planet Her
Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever
H.E.R. – Back Of My Mind
Lil Nas X – Montero
Olivia Rodrigo – Sour
Taylor Swift – Evermore
Kanye West – Donda

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Brian Johnson, AC/DC 2010 - Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Grammy Awards Postponed for 2022

The 64th Grammy Awards show has been once again postponed. The event will no longer go ahead with the Recording Academy and CBS citing health and safety reasons because of Omicron.

January 6, 2022
Trevor Noah
Trevor Noah To Host 2022 Grammy Awards

Trevor Noah is returning to host the Grammy Awards for the second consecutive year.

December 3, 2021
JAY-Z photo by Ros O'Gorman
Jay-Z Becomes Most Nominated Name In Grammy History

Jay-Z has become the most-nominated musician in Grammys history.

November 25, 2021
Angus Young AC/DC performing at Etihad Stadium in Melbourne on Sunday 6 December 2015. They are in Australia on the final leg of their Rock Or Bust World Tour. photo by Ros O'Gorman
Australians Nominated For Grammy Award 2022

Hiatus Kaiyote, Nick Cave & Warren Ellis, Rufus Du Sol, AC/DC and The Kid Laroi are the Australian’s nominated for Grammy Awards for 2022.

November 24, 2021
Eddie Van Halen and Wolfgang Van Halen of Van Halen perform on stage during 2013 STONE Music Festival at ANZ Stadium on April 20, 2013 in Sydney, Australia.
Wolfgang Van Halen Rejected Grammy Offer For Eddie Tribute

Eddie Van Halen's son Wolfgang Van Halen has turned down the chance to play his dad's most famous guitar track at the Grammy Awards on Sunday night.

March 17, 2021
Lil Baby
Lil Baby Makes Black Lives Matter Statement At The Grammy Awards

Rappers Lil Baby and Killer Mike addressed police brutality with a stirring rendition of The Bigger Picture at the Grammy Awards on Sunday.

March 16, 2021
Taylor Swift Folklore
The 2021 Grammy Awards Winners List

The Record of the Year at the 2021 Grammy Awards has gone to Billie Eilish while Taylor SWift takes home Album of the Year.

March 15, 2021