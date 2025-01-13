Grammy Awards Will Not Be Cancelled - Noise11.com

The 2025 Grammy Awards will go ahead in Los Angeles as planned.

The Grammy Awards will be held at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 2, 2025.

In a statement Recording Academy and MusiCares CEO Harvey Mason Jr said, “The entire GRAMMY family is shocked and deeply saddened by the situation unfolding in Los Angeles. The music community is being so severely impacted, but we will come together as an industry to support one another. Our organizations exist to serve music people because music is a powerful force for good in the world, and we hope the broader industry will now rally to this cause.”

The Recording Academy has pledged $1 million to fire relief efforts.

“We expect the disaster relief efforts in Los Angeles to be extraordinary, if even just on the basis of how many music people have lost their homes in the last day. MusiCares is always committed to ensuring that music professionals are supported in times of crisis, and we ask for the larger community to donate for those in need at this dire time,” said Laura Segura, Executive Director of MusiCares. “MusiCares can help with short term emergent needs for those currently displaced, and then longer-term services as we get a handle on the full extent of how music people are impacted.”

MusiCares Assistance: For many in the music community, disasters like this can disrupt even the most basic needs. MusiCares is here to provide support. If you or someone you know in the music industry is affected by these wildfires, please reach out:

• Email: [email protected]

• Phone: 1-800-687-4227

