Lady Gaga Pops Out a New Song At The Grammy Awards - Noise11.com

Lady Gaga premiered a new song during the Grammy Awards but no in the show … it was an ad.

‘Abracadabra’ aired during one of the commercial breakds.

The video—directed by Lady Gaga, Parris Goebel, and Bethany Vargas—and featuring choreography by Parris Goebel, showcases a dance battle between the light and dark sides of Gaga. Gaga collaborated with Goebel to create the epic dance sequences, which were brought to life by a community of 40 dancers. Styled by Peri Rosenzweig and Nick Royal, the creatives behind HARDSTYLE, Gaga’s costumes include standout pieces like an upcycled white cape crafted from vintage wedding dresses, adding a layer of thoughtful design to the production.

Lady Gaga was a winner at the 2025 Grammy Awards. ‘Die With A Smile’, her song with Bruno Mars, won the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance award.

‘Die with a Smile’ and ‘Abracadbra’ will both be on Gaga’s upcoming album ‘Mayhem’.

