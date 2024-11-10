 Aussies Nick Cave, Tame Impala and Troye Sivan Nominated For Grammy Awards - Noise11.com

Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds photo by Ros O'Gorman

Aussies Nick Cave, Tame Impala and Troye Sivan Nominated For Grammy Awards

by Noise11.com on November 10, 2024

in News,Noise Pro

Australia’s music scene has always been vibrant and diverse, producing a wide array of artists who have made significant contributions to global music culture.

In a testament to the country’s rich musical heritage, three of its most prominent artists—Nick Cave, Tame Impala, and Troye Sivan—have been nominated for Grammy Awards. This recognition not only highlights the exceptional talent emerging from Australia but also places these artists firmly in the international spotlight.
Nick Cave: ‘Wild God’

This year, Nick Cave’s nomination comes as a recognition of his work on the album “Wild God” in the Best Alternative Music Album category.

Cave was previously nominated for a Grammy Award in 2017 for Best Music Film for ‘One More Time with Feeling’.


Tame Impala: Justice ‘Neverender’
Tame Impala have previous been nominated for four Grammy Awards. In 2014, 2016 and 2021 Tame Impala were nominated for Best Alternative Music Album for ‘Lonerism’, ‘Currents’ and ‘The Slow Rush’. In 2021 it was Best Rock Song for ‘Lost In Yesterday’.

For 2025 Tame Impala and Justice are nominated for Best Dance/Electronic Recording for ‘Neverender’


Troye Sivan: ‘Got Me Started’
Troye Sivan has received his nomination for ‘Got Me Started’ in the Best Dance Pop Recording category. Sivan was nominated twice previously for Best Music Video and Best Dance Pop Recording for his song ‘Rush’ in 2024.

Art director Patrick Galvin has also been nominated for Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package for Alpha Wolf’s Half Living Things.

The Significance of These Nominations
The Grammy nominations of Nick Cave, Tame Impala, and Troye Sivan are more than just accolades for individual artists; they are a celebration of the rich and diverse musical landscape of Australia. Each of these artists brings a unique perspective and sound to the global music scene, showcasing the depth of talent that the country has to offer.

These nominations also serve as an inspiration to emerging Australian artists, highlighting the potential for international recognition and success. The achievements of Cave, Parker, and Sivan underscore the importance of artistic authenticity and innovation, encouraging new musicians to pursue their creative visions with passion and dedication.
Looking Ahead
As the Grammy Awards approach, anticipation builds for the possible outcomes of these nominations. Regardless of the final results, the recognition of Nick Cave, Tame Impala, and Troye Sivan at this prestigious event is a victory in itself. It marks a moment of pride for Australia and a testament to the global impact of its music.

In the end, the Grammy nominations for these three artists highlight the universal language of music—its ability to transcend borders and connect people across the world. As fans eagerly await the awards ceremony, one thing is certain: the music of Nick Cave, Tame Impala, and Troye Sivan will continue to resonate and inspire for years to come.

The Grammy nominations of Nick Cave, Tame Impala, and Troye Sivan not only celebrate their individual artistic achievements but also shine a spotlight on the vibrant Australian music scene. Their contributions to the global music industry are undeniable, and their recognition at the Grammy Awards serves as a reminder of the power of music to unite and inspire. With their nominations, these artists have solidified their place in the annals of music history, and their journey is far from over. The world will be watching, and listening, to see what they create next.

