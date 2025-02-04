 The Beatles Look Back At Now and Then With New Video - Noise11.com
The Beatles Now and Then countdown

The Beatles Now and Then

The Beatles Look Back At Now and Then With New Video

by Paul Cashmere on February 4, 2025

in News

Following The Beatles win for Best Rock Performance at the Grammy Awards for ‘Now and Then’ a short video looking back at the release has been posted on The Beatles YouTube page.

Watch the video:

In a statement The Beatles said, “Now And Then” was the last Beatles song – written and sung by John Lennon, developed and worked on by Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr, and finished by Paul and Ringo over four decades later.

“It’s release became a cultural moment in history, uniting listeners around the world in a shared music experience as the band released their final single.”

Sean Lennon accepted the award on behalf of The Beatles.

Sean said, “It was a big surprise because we won for the Mind Games boxed set and we were all relaxed. We thought we had gotten the speeches over with and then suddenly they said The Beatles won, unexpectantly. I was very excited. Impromptu I dover up on the stage and tried to save it because there was no-one else.

Sean worked on the ‘Mind Games’ boxed set won Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Packaging.

