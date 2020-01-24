Grimes Confirms Pregnancy

Grimes has confirmed her pregnancy news in a Twitter post.

Earlier this month, fans began speculating that the Canadian singer-songwriter was expecting her first child when she shared several snaps of herself “knocked up” on Instagram, although some wondered whether the pictures were part of a photoshoot.

However, Grimes set the record straight on Thursday, as she faced questions from followers about why she’d decided to set up a Twitter account for her “digital avatar” War Nymph.

The 31-year-old shared several images of War Nymph – a baby with glowing red eyes – on her page, leading to many asking if it was a depiction of her unborn child.

Responding to the speculation, Grimes, real name Claire Boucher, tweeted: “As I’ve mentioned many times in the past, @WarNymph is a digital avatar that I’ve been working on for over a year. It is not a social media account for my unborn child. Plz (please) don’t try to create controversy about my baby, whose privacy I plan on protecting.”

It is believed Tesla co-founder Elon Musk is the father of Grimes’s baby, although he hasn’t commented on the reports. Yet, the star did tag him in her response.

Grimes and Musk were first linked back in May 2018.

Musk is already a father-of-five with his first wife, Canadian author Justine Wilson, whom he divorced in 2008 after eight years of marriage.

music-news.com

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Noise11.com

Share this: Share

Twitter

Print



LinkedIn

Facebook



Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments