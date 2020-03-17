 Groovin' The Moo Cancelled - Noise11.com
Groovin’ The Moo Cancelled

by Announcement on March 17, 2020

Groovin the Moo’s 2020 tour scheduled for this coming April and May will unfortunately not be going ahead as planned.

A huge thank you to all of our patrons, artists, team, crew, suppliers, stakeholders, local businesses and communities for all their continued work, effort and love that makes GTM so special.

This is the first time since the inaugural Groovin the Moo was held in Gloucester (NSW) in 2005 that we’re unable to bring the festival to our beloved regions across the country. The Government’s recommendations together with the uncertainty of these times makes it impossible for us to push forward with GTM this year.

Unfortunately, GTM is unable to reschedule the 2020 events due to the uncertainty surrounding how long the ban will be in place for, along with the logistics involved with coordinating six venues across six states and territories to align with each other, and the schedules of both our National and International Artists.

Promoters Steve Halpin and Rod Little said “There is nothing that we love more than seeing our Moo Crew in each of our regions and we are deeply saddened that this won’t be happening this year. Our sincere thanks to everyone who has been involved in GTM this year and in years past. We’re aware that this is impacting many people around the world and we encourage you to look after each other.”

Tickets
If you’ve already bought your ticket you have two options – hold onto your ticket for GTM 2021 OR receive a complete refund. We’ll be back very soon to confirm the date and time that our Moo Crew will be able to take up these options.

If you choose to refund your ticket, once you’re able to do so, can we suggest you use your funds to support a business that has been affected by bushfires or is likely to struggle with dwindling patronage in coming weeks. Eat a nice meal, stay in a caravan park, hire a canoe, buy a souvenir fridge magnet – these communities are struggling and will be grateful for whatever help they can get. We also encourage you to support the music industry by buying some band merch, or seeing how you can help through organisations like I Lost My Gig and Support Act.

Groovin The Moo 2020 line-up

AJ Tracey (UK)
Bhad Bhabie (USA)
Blanco Brown (SUA)
The Cat Empire
Channel Tres (USA)
Clairo (USA)
Darude (FIN)
Dope Lemon
E^ST
Gang of Youths
Hayden James
Kelis (USA)
Kira Puru
Mallrat
Manu Crook$
Maxo Cream (USA)
Ruby Fields
San Cisco
Slowly Slowly
Sugarhill Gang (USA)
Supergrass (UK)
Tones And I
The Veronicas
WAAX
YBN Cordae (USA)
with hosts Jawbreakers and Mai

If you’re keen to join us next year, below are the dates for your diary. We’re already looking forward to seeing you.

GROOVIN THE MOO 2021 TOUR DIARY
Wayville, SA
Friday 23 April 2021 (School Holidays)
Adelaide Showground
Wayville, SA

Maitland, NSW
Saturday 24 April 2021
Maitland Showground
Blomfield St, Maitland, NSW

Canberra, ACT
Sunday 25 April 2021
Exhibition Park In Canberra (EPIC)
Entry via Stirling Avenue, Mitchell, ACT

Bendigo, VIC
Saturday 1 May 2021
Bendigo’s Prince of Wales Showground
42-72 Holmes Rd, Bendigo, VIC

Townsville, QLD
Sunday 2 May 2021 (Long Weekend)
Murray Sports Complex – Townsville Cricket Grounds
Mervyn Crossman Dr and Murray Lyons Cres, Annandale, QLD

Bunbury, WA
Saturday 8 May 2021
Hay Park
(off) Parade Road, Bunbury, WA

We sincerely thank all our patrons, artists, suppliers, team, crew and communities over the years for your continued support of GTM and we will see you next year.

