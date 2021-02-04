 Groovin’ The Moo Cancelled For 2021 - Noise11.com
Groovin The Moo

Groovin’ The Moo Cancelled For 2021

by Paul Cashmere on February 4, 2021

The Groovin’ The Moo music festival will not go ahead in Australia in 2021 although GTM boss Steve Halpin expects in back in 2022.

A statement from Groovin’ The Moo reads:

With great sadness, Cattleyard Promotions has confirmed that it is not possible for Groovin the Moo (GTM) to return in 2021. With the current restrictions in place and the uncertainty around when they will end, there are too many factors that prevent GTM from touring the country to deliver the event in the way that patrons have grown familiar with, and fond of, over the years.

Steve Halpin from Cattleyard Promotions said:

“It is with a heavy heart that we need to postpone Groovin the Moo for the second year. We’re really going to miss GTM and not being able to spend another year with our crews, artists, team members, suppliers and you!

“We know it has been a very strange and tough time for everyone. We are so grateful to all of you who kept your GTM 2020 ticket – refund information will be sent out soon. We know it’s a big ask, but if you’re able to hold on to your ticket a bit longer, it will really help us in welcoming GTM back next year. Thank you to each and every one of you for sticking with us – we can’t wait to return in 2022”

Cancelled Groovin The Moo 2021 Dates and venues are:

Wayville, SA: Friday 23 April 2021 (School Holidays) – Adelaide Showground
Maitland, NSW: Saturday 24 April 2021 – Maitland Showground, NSW
Canberra, ACT: Sunday 25 April 2021 – Exhibition Park in Canberra, aka EPiC (new venue)
Bendigo, VIC: Saturday 1 May 2021 – Bendigo’s Prince of Wales Showground
Townsville, QLD: Sunday 2 May 2021 (long weekend) – Murray Sports Complex, Townsville Cricket Grounds
Bunbury, WA: Sunday 8 May – Hay Park, WA

In the place of Groovin’ The Moon, Halpin has announced a new event Fresh Produce will take place over eight weekends later in 2021. Fresh Produce will happen in supporting the six GTM regions of Townsville QLD, Bunbury WA, Maitland NSW, Canberra ACT, Bendigo VIC and Wayville SA, as well as cropping up in two new locations, Toowoomba QLD and Glenorchy TAS.

FRESH PRODUCE 2021

TOWNSVILLE, QLD
Friday 13 August and Saturday 14 August
Murray Sports Complex
Mervyn Crossman Dr and Murray Lyons Cres, Annandale, QLD

BUNBURY, WA
Friday 20 August and Saturday 21 August
Hay Park
(off) Parade Road, Bunbury, WA

MAITLAND, NSW
Friday 27 August and Saturday 28 August
Maitland Showground
Blomfield St, Maitland, NSW

TOOWOOMBA, QLD
Friday 3 September and Saturday 4 September
Toowoomba Showgrounds
Glenvale Road, Glenvale, QLD

GLENORCHY, TAS
Friday 10 September and Saturday 11 September
Hobart Showground
2 Howard Road, Glenorchy, TAS

CANBERRA, ACT
Friday 17 September and Saturday 18 September
Exhibition Park In Canberra (EPIC)
CNR of Flemington Road & Northbourne Ave, Mitchell, ACT

BENDIGO, VIC
Friday 24 September and Saturday 25 September
Bendigo’s Prince of Wales Showground42-72 Holmes Rd, Bendigo, VIC

WAYVILLE, SA
Friday 1 October and Saturday 2 October
Adelaide Showground
Rose Terrace, Wayville, SA
Fresh Produce is a licensed 18+ concert.

GTM 2020 TICKETHOLDERS
If you would like to find out more about GTM 2020 ticket refund information, please head here.
If you are happy to hold on to your GTM 2020 ticket, it will be automatically valid for GTM 2022!

