Groovin’ The Moo Cancelled For 2021 - Noise11.com

The Groovin’ The Moo music festival will not go ahead in Australia in 2021 although GTM boss Steve Halpin expects in back in 2022.

A statement from Groovin’ The Moo reads:

With great sadness, Cattleyard Promotions has confirmed that it is not possible for Groovin the Moo (GTM) to return in 2021. With the current restrictions in place and the uncertainty around when they will end, there are too many factors that prevent GTM from touring the country to deliver the event in the way that patrons have grown familiar with, and fond of, over the years.

Steve Halpin from Cattleyard Promotions said:

“It is with a heavy heart that we need to postpone Groovin the Moo for the second year. We’re really going to miss GTM and not being able to spend another year with our crews, artists, team members, suppliers and you! “We know it has been a very strange and tough time for everyone. We are so grateful to all of you who kept your GTM 2020 ticket – refund information will be sent out soon. We know it’s a big ask, but if you’re able to hold on to your ticket a bit longer, it will really help us in welcoming GTM back next year. Thank you to each and every one of you for sticking with us – we can’t wait to return in 2022”

Cancelled Groovin The Moo 2021 Dates and venues are:

Wayville, SA: Friday 23 April 2021 (School Holidays) – Adelaide Showground

Maitland, NSW: Saturday 24 April 2021 – Maitland Showground, NSW

Canberra, ACT: Sunday 25 April 2021 – Exhibition Park in Canberra, aka EPiC (new venue)

Bendigo, VIC: Saturday 1 May 2021 – Bendigo’s Prince of Wales Showground

Townsville, QLD: Sunday 2 May 2021 (long weekend) – Murray Sports Complex, Townsville Cricket Grounds

Bunbury, WA: Sunday 8 May – Hay Park, WA

In the place of Groovin’ The Moon, Halpin has announced a new event Fresh Produce will take place over eight weekends later in 2021. Fresh Produce will happen in supporting the six GTM regions of Townsville QLD, Bunbury WA, Maitland NSW, Canberra ACT, Bendigo VIC and Wayville SA, as well as cropping up in two new locations, Toowoomba QLD and Glenorchy TAS.

FRESH PRODUCE 2021

TOWNSVILLE, QLD

Friday 13 August and Saturday 14 August

Murray Sports Complex

Mervyn Crossman Dr and Murray Lyons Cres, Annandale, QLD

BUNBURY, WA

Friday 20 August and Saturday 21 August

Hay Park

(off) Parade Road, Bunbury, WA

MAITLAND, NSW

Friday 27 August and Saturday 28 August

Maitland Showground

Blomfield St, Maitland, NSW

TOOWOOMBA, QLD

Friday 3 September and Saturday 4 September

Toowoomba Showgrounds

Glenvale Road, Glenvale, QLD

GLENORCHY, TAS

Friday 10 September and Saturday 11 September

Hobart Showground

2 Howard Road, Glenorchy, TAS

CANBERRA, ACT

Friday 17 September and Saturday 18 September

Exhibition Park In Canberra (EPIC)

CNR of Flemington Road & Northbourne Ave, Mitchell, ACT

BENDIGO, VIC

Friday 24 September and Saturday 25 September

Bendigo’s Prince of Wales Showground42-72 Holmes Rd, Bendigo, VIC

WAYVILLE, SA

Friday 1 October and Saturday 2 October

Adelaide Showground

Rose Terrace, Wayville, SA

Fresh Produce is a licensed 18+ concert.

GTM 2020 TICKETHOLDERS

If you would like to find out more about GTM 2020 ticket refund information, please head here.

If you are happy to hold on to your GTM 2020 ticket, it will be automatically valid for GTM 2022!

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Reddit

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments