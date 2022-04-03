Halsey Attended Grammy Awards Three Days After Surgery - Noise11.com

Halsey is to attend the 2022 Grammy Awards just three days after undergoing surgery.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Halsey posted a photo of themselves in a hospital gown and mask.

In the accompanying caption, Halsey explained that they had undergone an operation to treat their endometriosis last week.

“The last time I attended the Grammys was 2017 and it was 3 days after I had my first Endometriosis surgery. I walked the carpet with my stitches still in,” she wrote. “As luck would have it, I’m attending tomorrow for the first time in years and I had surgery again (you guessed it) 3 days ago.”

Halsey is nominated in the Best Alternative Music Album category for If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power.

To conclude, they wrote: “Only posting this to say, if you see me be gentle lol I’m fragile. Fragile but excited.”

music-news.com

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest



Telegram

Pocket



Tumblr

