Halsey Attended Grammy Awards Three Days After Surgery - Noise11.com

Halsey Attended Grammy Awards Three Days After Surgery

by Music-News.com on April 4, 2022

in News

Halsey is to attend the 2022 Grammy Awards just three days after undergoing surgery.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Halsey posted a photo of themselves in a hospital gown and mask.

In the accompanying caption, Halsey explained that they had undergone an operation to treat their endometriosis last week.

“The last time I attended the Grammys was 2017 and it was 3 days after I had my first Endometriosis surgery. I walked the carpet with my stitches still in,” she wrote. “As luck would have it, I’m attending tomorrow for the first time in years and I had surgery again (you guessed it) 3 days ago.”

Halsey is nominated in the Best Alternative Music Album category for If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power.

To conclude, they wrote: “Only posting this to say, if you see me be gentle lol I’m fragile. Fragile but excited.”

music-news.com

