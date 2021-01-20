 Halsey Buys Liam Payne's LA Mansion - Noise11.com
Halsey Buys Liam Payne’s LA Mansion

by Music-News.com on January 21, 2021

Halsey has helped to take Liam Payne’s old Los Angeles mansion off his hands after spending nearly $10.2 million (£7.5 million) on the new home.

Payne originally purchased the sprawling pad, located in the mountains between Calabasas and Malibu, in 2015 for $10 million (£7.3 million), but decided to sell up in early 2018.

The property failed to budge with a price tag of $14 million (£10.3 million), and it was slashed to just under $13 million (£9.5 million) a year later.

It was only when the figure dropped to $10.2 million that pop star Halsey became interested, and now the Closer singer has secured the keys to the place, according to Dirt.com.

The impressive five-bedroom, seven-and-a-half bathroom property boasts a library, a screening room, and a wine cellar and also contains a detached guesthouse, a recording studio, a large swimming pool, a pool house with guest suite, and a fitness room.

Dirt additionally reported that Halsey still owns another home in Sherman Oaks, CA, that she bought in 2019.

It’s been a busy time for Halsey, who announced that she intends to launch her debut beauty brand, About-Face, this month. Unveiling the 40-piece cosmetic collection, Halsey, who describes herself as a “beauty junkie”, said in a statement: “Make-up is an art and art is about happy accidents, not any one ideal of perfection. I always feel the most free when I am creating looks without following any rules.”

