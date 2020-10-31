 Halsey Wins Restraining Order Against Fan - Noise11.com
Halsey

Halsey

Halsey Wins Restraining Order Against Fan

by Music-News.com on November 1, 2020

in News

Halsey has been granted an emergency restraining order against an obsessed fan.

Halsey claims the unnamed man smashed a guitar in her neighbour’s yard while trying to track her down, and now she’s afraid he’s a danger to her.

According to legal documents, obtained by The Blast, Halsey alleges a person has shown up at the neighbour’s home multiple times to see her.

Her attorney has included an investigative report from her security team, which suggests the fan has appeared at the home of the pop star’s neighbour on at least four occasions.

A security team member wrote: “I became aware of a potential ‘stalker’ who was attempting to locate Ms. Frangipane (Halsey) and her management team asked me to investigate. On Oct, 2, 2020, they identified the man (we are choosing not to name), who had stopped by a neighbor’s house looking for Halsey, under the impression she lived there.”

The statement continued: “The same male had stopped by 4 or 5 times since September this year and the neighbor had called LAPD (Los Angeles Police Department) a few times.”

Halsey’s lawyers claim the man, who they believe was recently released from a psychiatric facility, has posted several alarming videos about being in love with the singer.

The alleged stalker has been ordered to stay at least 100 yards away from Halsey, her home, and “any venue she is performing or rehearsing at”.

Halsey is due back in court next month to argue for a permanent restraining order.

music-news.com

Noise11.com

