 Harry Styles Named Hitmaker of the Year - Noise11.com
Harry Styles One Direction Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Harry Styles One Direction Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Harry Styles Named Hitmaker of the Year

by Music-News.com on November 12, 2020

in News

Harry Styles has been crowned Variety’s Hitmaker of the Year.

Styles will receive the honour for his sophomore solo album Fine Line, and his hit songs Watermelon Sugar and Adore You.

Fellow Brit Lewis Capaldi has been named Songwriter of the Year, while rapper Roddy Ricch has emerged as Breakthrough Artist of the Year.

Variety editors are also recognising country singer Maren Morris with the crossover award, The Weeknd’s Blinding Lights song for Hook of the Year, and Mustard as Producer of the Year.

Other honourees are set to be announced in the run-up to the fourth annual Hitmakers event, which will be held virtually on 3 December due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

One Direction, Photo By Ros O'Gorman One Direction, Photo By Ros O'Gorman One Direction, Photo By Ros O'Gorman One Direction, Photo By Ros O'Gorman One Direction, Photo By Ros O'Gorman One Direction, Photo By Ros O'Gorman One Direction, Photo By Ros O'Gorman One Direction - Photo By Ros O'Gorman One Direction - Photo By Ros O'Gorman One Direction - Photo By Ros O'Gorman One Direction - Photo By Ros O'Gorman One Direction - Photo By Ros O'Gorman One Direction - Photo By Ros O'Gorman One Direction - Photo By Ros O'Gorman One Direction - Photo By Ros O'Gorman One Direction - Photo By Ros O'Gorman One Direction - Photo By Ros O'Gorman One Direction - Photo By Ros O'Gorman One Direction - Photo By Ros O'Gorman One Direction - Photo By Ros O'Gorman One Direction - Photo By Ros O'Gorman One Direction - Photo By Ros O'Gorman One Direction - Photo By Ros O'Gorman One Direction - Photo By Ros O'Gorman One Direction - Photo By Ros O'Gorman One Direction - Photo By Ros O'Gorman One Direction - Photo By Ros O'Gorman One Direction - Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Billie Eilish
New Billie Eilish Coming This Week

Billie Eilish took to social media to announce her next track, which follows July's 'my future', will arrive on Thursday (12.11.20).

1 day ago
Foo Fighters Debut ‘Shame Shame’ Video

Foo Fighters have released the video for 'Shame Shame', the first taste of their 12th album 'Medicine at Midnight', due in February.

1 day ago
Dave Grohl Foo Fighters at Etihad Stadium on Tuesday 30 January 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Foo Fighters 12th Album ‘Medicine At Midnight’ Is Coming February

Dave Grohl and co gave fans the first taste of their delayed 10th LP with the lead single, 'Shame Shame', which they debuted on 'Saturday Night Live' over the weekend.

2 days ago
BTS
BTS Dominate MTV Europe Video Awards

BTS were the big winners at the MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs) on Sunday, taking home four prizes.

2 days ago
Stevie Nicks ADOTG at Rochford Winery on Saturday 18 November 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Miley Cyrus Mashes With Stevie Nicks

Miley Cyrus has released a mashed-up version of her hit ‘Midnight Sky’ with Stevie Nicks’ ‘Edge of Seventeen’.

5 days ago
The Weeknd
The Weeknd and Maluma Tease Collaboration

The Weeknd and Maluma both shared a promo picture of the pair on Twitter, leading fans to speculate that they have a song on the way.

6 days ago
Justin Bieber in Sydney photo by Ros O'Gorman, music news, noise11.com
Justin Beiber Hillsong Mentor Fired From Church

Justin Bieber's spiritual mentor Carl Lentz has been fired from his position at the Hillsong Church East Coast due to "moral failures".

6 days ago