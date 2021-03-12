 Harry Styles To Open Grammy Awards - Noise11.com
Harry Styles is to open the Grammy Awards this Sunday.

Styles will be the first performance of the evening, Jack Sussman, CBS’ executive VP of specials, music and live events, told Variety.

“You don’t want to miss the top of the show,” he said. “It’s going to be music coming at you heavy and hard like you’ve not seen it before. We’ve got Harry Styles, this incredible entertainer, at the top of the show and we’ll just keep coming at you.”

Harry is sure to be hoping for a successful evening at the awards, as he’s also up for three gongs – Best Pop Solo Performance for Watermelon Sugar, Best Pop Vocal Album for Fine Line, and Best Music Video for Adore You.

His ex-girlfriend Taylor Swift will also be staging a socially-distanced performance at the event, as well as BTS, Cardi B, Billie Eilish, Haim, Lil Baby, Dua Lipa, Chris Martin, John Mayer, Megan Thee Stallion, Maren Morris, Post Malone, and Roddy Ricch.

“We wanted to do it right for the artists. It’s been a tough year. This is a moment in time for these artists to get out on stage and connect with fans who have been starving for these kinds of moments,” Sussman continued. “We have a wonderful group of diverse musical talent – some of the best live performers on the planet.

“For the viewer at home, this isn’t going to be a remote Zoom telecast… You’re going to be as entertained as if you were watching it at the Staples (concert arena) with 14,000 other fans.”

The 2021 Grammys will take place in and around the Los Angeles Convention Center and feature a mix live, in-person and pre-taped, video-linked appearances. Trevor Noah is serving as host.

