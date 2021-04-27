Henry Wagons Calls Warren Zevon ‘A Complicated Genius’ - Noise11.com

American singer-songwriter Warren Zevon died “under-appreciated” and “a complicated genius” according to Henry Wagons.

Wagons will present his tribute to Zevon ‘Accidentally Like A Martyr’ at The Palms at Crown on Sunday (30 April).

“A very complicated genius was Warren. It’s just great to immerse myself in an un-appreciated catalogue. He is one of those artists who can make you laugh and cry in the course of a sentence or a verse. I think he is up there in lyrical quality with Leonard Cohen or Bob Dylan. He is incredibly poetic, musically complex. He is known as “the Werewolves of London” guy. He is known as a novelty song guy, the one that’s on Gold 104 every four songs. It is not representative of the complexity and subtlety and poignance of his work. If people just show up expecting to here “Ah-hooo” they will get a lot more.

“I think it is the sign of a good songwriter when your songs live over your own performance of them. Warren Zevon is definitely one of those,” Wagons says.

Warren Zevon died on 7 September 2003 from cancer. He was 56.

In ‘Accidently Like A Martyr’ Henry Wagons tells the story of Warren Zevon and performs his music.

See the show at The Palms at Crown Casino this Friday 30 April.

