Icehouse To Headline By The C In Torquay - Noise11.com

One Electric Day at Werribee Mansion on Sunday 27 November 2016 with Russell Morris, Icehouse, James Reyne, Jimmy Barnes.

Iva Davies of Icehouse at One Electric Day. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Icehouse To Headline By The C In Torquay

by Paul Cashmere on November 9, 2021

in News

As Australian artists continue to activate in a post-Covid world the latest announcement comes from Icehouse who will headline By The C in Torquay in February.

Icehouse were due to perform in Victoria this year when the show was suddenly cancelled due to a lockdown. Iva Davies told Noise11 just after lockdown 4 (and there were still two more to go) about the difficulties the previous year had placed on a national tour. “The crew are all in Melbourne, I’m in Sydney. There was an outbreak in Melbourne and the afternoon of the day before everyone was due to fly out to Adelaide the Premier of South Australia said ‘we’re shutting the borders at midnight’. We all went into complete panic and I thought that’s it. At 9.30 that night, Larry, our Melbourne based tour manager rang me and said ‘its all happening, the promoter has hired a Lear Jet and they flew over the South Australian border at 11 o’clock that night and got in by a hour. We had close calls like that for a number of shows”.

It is hard going for the Icehouse band and crew, many of whom have been with Iva for decades. “I’ve been working with the same crew for 10 years and some of these band members go back 30 years,” he says. “Our tour manager, based out of Melbourne, said these guys hadn’t worked for 334 days. Nothing has been happening. None of them qualified for the Jobkeeper support. They fell right between the cracks. They are really revved up”.

Icehouse will perform By The C with Missy Higgins, Birds of Tokyo and Pete Murray.

BY THE C
TORQUAY COMMON, TORQUAY
Saturday 12th February 2022

Tickets on sale Saturday 13th November at 10.00am
Tickets are available at:
www.ticketmaster.com.au

