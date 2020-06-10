 Iggy Azalea To Become A First Time Mum - Noise11.com
Iggy Azalea To Become A First Time Mum

by Music-News.com on June 11, 2020

Iggy Azalea has finally confirmed she is a first-time mum.

Iggy hit headlines in late April amid reports suggesting she had welcomed a baby with fellow rapper Playboi Carti, approximately four months after multiple sources indicated she was around six months into her pregnancy.

The hip-hop stars remained quiet over the news, but on Wednesday, Iggy addressed the topic for the first time, insisting she only stayed silent because she wanted to keep her family life private.

In a message posted on her Instagram Stories timeline, she wrote, “I have a son. I kept waiting for the right time to say something, but it feels like the more time passes, the more I realize I’m always going to feel anxious to share news that giant with the world.”

“I want to keep his life private but wanted to make it clear he is not a secret,” the 30-year-old continued. “I love him beyond words.”

Iggy stopped short of revealing the tot’s name or further details about his birth.

She has been dating 23-year-old Carti, real name Jordan Carter, since 2018.

