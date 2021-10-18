 Jack White Has New Music - Noise11.com
Jack White, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Jack White, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Jack White Has New Music

by Music-News.com on October 19, 2021

in News

Jack White’s first new solo music since his 2018 ‘Boarding House Reach’ album has popped up. White has debuted the new song ‘Taking Me Back’. A preview of the song was featured in a ‘Call of Duty: Vanguard’ trailer.

Jack White recently opened his Third Man Records London HQ by performing from The Blue Basement of the store on Marshall Street in Soho, before heading up the road to play on the balcony of Damien Hirst’s building.

Amid the pandemic, White’s label has hosted a series of at-home concert series.

In December, Billie Eilish released an acoustic live album recorded at the Third Man Records studio in Nashville.

Billie Eilish and her collaborator and sibling, Finneas, teamed up on ‘Live At Third Man’; two exclusive vinyls only available at TMR stores.

Fans could get their hands on a green vinyl edition available in Nashville and Detroit, and a handful of black and blue split-colour copies, which featured artwork designed by Billie herself, only in Nashville.

The record included their intimate performance of ‘bad guy’ from Billie’s debut album ‘When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?’.

While Jack White has just opened a Third Man store in central London, Jack admitted he’d rather take music to smaller places.

He said recently: “Man, I gotta tell you, I would open Third Man stores down back alleys in poor areas rather than the centre of London if I could.

“In my neighbourhood we never had a record or bookstore. That probably has a lot to do with my idea of Third Man as churches for a religion of the arts where, to put a romantic spin on it, we’re spreading the gospel.

“I like the idea that some kid might be lured into the shop by the colours and sparkles, then be turned on to a punk record that is life-changing.”

music-news.com

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Adele performs at on March 18, 2017 in Melbourne, Australia. Photo credit: Graham Denholm / Getty Images
Adele To Stream Concert To Launch New Album 30

Adele is to celebrate the release of her new album 30 with a TV concert special.

11 hours ago
Miley Cyrus Bangerz Tour. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Miley Cyrus Teases New Music

Miley Cyrus has revamped her website as she looks to continue her "evolution" as a musician.

13 hours ago
Coldplay perform at Etihad Stadium in Melbourne on Friday 9 December 2016. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Coldplay Heading for Ninth No 1 UK Album

Coldplay are kicking off the bumper quarter four schedule in impressive fashion this week, with Music of the Spheres on course to enter the Official Albums Chart at Number 1.

15 hours ago
Seasick Steve at Point Nepean 2008
Well Well Well Seasick Steve Has New Music

Seasick Steve will release his new album ‘Blues In Mono’ in December.

1 day ago
Chris Martin, Coldplay. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Coldplay Rule Out Glastonbury

Coldplay have ruled themselves out of returning to Glastonbury in 2022.

1 day ago
Olivia Rodrigo Sour Patch
Australian Album Chart: Olivia Rodrigo Returns To No 1

The debut album for Olivia Rodrigo called "SOUR" returns twelve weeks after it last topped the ARIA Albums Chart, now logging an eighth overall stay at the top in Australia.

2 days ago
Coldplay perform at Etihad Stadium in Melbourne on Friday 9 December 2016. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Coldplay Have Five Unreleased James Bond Themes

Coldplay spent 20 years trying to write a decent Bond theme.

3 days ago