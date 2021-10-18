Jack White Has New Music - Noise11.com

Jack White’s first new solo music since his 2018 ‘Boarding House Reach’ album has popped up. White has debuted the new song ‘Taking Me Back’. A preview of the song was featured in a ‘Call of Duty: Vanguard’ trailer.

Jack White recently opened his Third Man Records London HQ by performing from The Blue Basement of the store on Marshall Street in Soho, before heading up the road to play on the balcony of Damien Hirst’s building.

Amid the pandemic, White’s label has hosted a series of at-home concert series.

In December, Billie Eilish released an acoustic live album recorded at the Third Man Records studio in Nashville.

Billie Eilish and her collaborator and sibling, Finneas, teamed up on ‘Live At Third Man’; two exclusive vinyls only available at TMR stores.

Fans could get their hands on a green vinyl edition available in Nashville and Detroit, and a handful of black and blue split-colour copies, which featured artwork designed by Billie herself, only in Nashville.

The record included their intimate performance of ‘bad guy’ from Billie’s debut album ‘When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?’.

While Jack White has just opened a Third Man store in central London, Jack admitted he’d rather take music to smaller places.

He said recently: “Man, I gotta tell you, I would open Third Man stores down back alleys in poor areas rather than the centre of London if I could.

“In my neighbourhood we never had a record or bookstore. That probably has a lot to do with my idea of Third Man as churches for a religion of the arts where, to put a romantic spin on it, we’re spreading the gospel.

“I like the idea that some kid might be lured into the shop by the colours and sparkles, then be turned on to a punk record that is life-changing.”

music-news.com

