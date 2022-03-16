Jackson Browne Has The Year Planned Out - Noise11.com

Jackson Browne has 2022 all planned with a North American tour from June 3 to promote his current Downhill From Everywhere album and more dates with James Taylor.

Watch the Noise11.com interview with Jackson Browne and SUBSCRIBE to the Noise11.com YouTube channel for more Noise11 interviews.

Jackson Browne Tour:

June 3 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Saint Louis Music Park

June 4 – Camdenton, MO @ Lake Ozarks Amphitheater

June 6 – Salina, KS @ Stiefel Theatre for the Performing Arts

June 7 – Kansas City, MO @ Kansas City Music Hall

June 10 – Rochester Hills, MI @ Oakland University – Meadow Brook Amphitheatre

June 11 – Huber Heights, OH @ Rose Music Center at The Heights

June 14 – Waite Park, MN @ The Ledge Waite Park Amphitheater

June 15 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater

June 17 – Highland Park, IL @ Ravinia Festival

June 18 – Appleton, WI @ Fox Cities Performing Arts Center

June 21 – Fort Wayne, IN @ Foellinger Theater

June 22 – Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

June 24 – Cincinnati, OH @ Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center

June 25 – Northfield, OH @ MGM Northfield Park – Center Stage

July 13 – Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

July 14 – Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion

July 16 – Canandaigua, NY @ Constellation Brands – Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center

July 17 – Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavilion at the Mann

July 19 – Richmond, VA @ Altria Theater

July 20 – Vienna, VA @ Filene Center at Wolf Trap

July 22 – Baltimore, MD @ MECU Pavilion

July 23 – Selbyville, DE @ The Freeman Stage at Bayside

July 26 – New York, NY @ The Beacon Theater

July 27 – New York, NY @ The Beacon Theater

July 29 – New York, NY @ The Beacon Theater

July 30 – New York, NY @ The Beacon Theater

August 31 – San Diego, CA @ Humphrey’s

September 1 – San Diego, CA @ Humphrey’s

September 3 – Costa Mesa, CA @ Pacific Amphitheatre

September 4 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre

September 7 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl

September 9 – Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theatre

September 10 – Stateline, NV @ Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys (rescheduled)

September 13 – Eugene, OR @ Cuthbert Amphitheatre

September 14 – Troutdale, OR @ McMenamins Edgefield

September 16 – Seattle, WA @ Venue TBD

September 17- Seattle, WA @ Venue TBD

September 20 – Walla Walla, WA @ Wine Country Amphitheater

September 21 – Boise, ID @ Outlaw Field at the Idaho Botanical Garden

September 23 – Sandy, UT @ Sandy City Amphitheater

September 25 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Jackson Browne with James Taylor Canada Tour:

April 21 – St. John’s, NL @ Mile One Centre

April 24 – Halifax, NS @ Scotiabank Centre

April 25 – Moncton, NB @ Avenir Centre

April 27 – Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Center

April 28 – Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell

April 30 – London, ON @ Budweiser Gardens

May 1 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

May 5 – Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre

May 7 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome

May 9 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

May 11 – Victoria, BC @ Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre

May 12 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest



Telegram

Pocket



Tumblr

