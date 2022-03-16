 Jackson Browne Has The Year Planned Out - Noise11.com
Jackson Browne Has The Year Planned Out

by Paul Cashmere on March 16, 2022

in News

Jackson Browne has 2022 all planned with a North American tour from June 3 to promote his current Downhill From Everywhere album and more dates with James Taylor.

Jackson Browne Tour:
June 3 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Saint Louis Music Park
June 4 – Camdenton, MO @ Lake Ozarks Amphitheater
June 6 – Salina, KS @ Stiefel Theatre for the Performing Arts
June 7 – Kansas City, MO @ Kansas City Music Hall
June 10 – Rochester Hills, MI @ Oakland University – Meadow Brook Amphitheatre
June 11 – Huber Heights, OH @ Rose Music Center at The Heights
June 14 – Waite Park, MN @ The Ledge Waite Park Amphitheater
June 15 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater
June 17 – Highland Park, IL @ Ravinia Festival
June 18 – Appleton, WI @ Fox Cities Performing Arts Center
June 21 – Fort Wayne, IN @ Foellinger Theater
June 22 – Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
June 24 – Cincinnati, OH @ Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center
June 25 – Northfield, OH @ MGM Northfield Park – Center Stage
July 13 – Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
July 14 – Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion
July 16 – Canandaigua, NY @ Constellation Brands – Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center
July 17 – Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavilion at the Mann
July 19 – Richmond, VA @ Altria Theater
July 20 – Vienna, VA @ Filene Center at Wolf Trap
July 22 – Baltimore, MD @ MECU Pavilion
July 23 – Selbyville, DE @ The Freeman Stage at Bayside
July 26 – New York, NY @ The Beacon Theater
July 27 – New York, NY @ The Beacon Theater
July 29 – New York, NY @ The Beacon Theater
July 30 – New York, NY @ The Beacon Theater
August 31 – San Diego, CA @ Humphrey’s
September 1 – San Diego, CA @ Humphrey’s
September 3 – Costa Mesa, CA @ Pacific Amphitheatre
September 4 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre
September 7 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl
September 9 – Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theatre
September 10 – Stateline, NV @ Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys (rescheduled)
September 13 – Eugene, OR @ Cuthbert Amphitheatre
September 14 – Troutdale, OR @ McMenamins Edgefield
September 16 – Seattle, WA @ Venue TBD
September 17- Seattle, WA @ Venue TBD
September 20 – Walla Walla, WA @ Wine Country Amphitheater
September 21 – Boise, ID @ Outlaw Field at the Idaho Botanical Garden
September 23 – Sandy, UT @ Sandy City Amphitheater
September 25 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Jackson Browne with James Taylor Canada Tour:
April 21 – St. John’s, NL @ Mile One Centre
April 24 – Halifax, NS @ Scotiabank Centre
April 25 – Moncton, NB @ Avenir Centre
April 27 – Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Center
April 28 – Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell
April 30 – London, ON @ Budweiser Gardens
May 1 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
May 5 – Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre
May 7 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome
May 9 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
May 11 – Victoria, BC @ Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre
May 12 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

