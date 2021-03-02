 James Have A New Album - Noise11.com
Tim Booth of James

Tim Booth of James

James Have A New Album

by Music-News.com on March 3, 2021

in News

James will release ‘All The Colours of You’, their follow-up to 2018’s ‘Living in Extraordinary Times’ on June 4.

The album’s title track is out now, and the 11-song collection was produced by Jacknife Lee – who is known for his work with the likes of U2, The Killers and Taylor Swift.

It marks the group’s first LP since signing to Virgin Music Label & Artists Services (formerly known as Caroline International).

Frontman Tim said the songs were made to mirror “the colours of these crazy times” amid the global COVID-19 pandemic.

He said in a statement: “With all the shit that went down in 2020 this was a miraculous conception and another big jump forward for us on the back of the last 3 albums. I hope It reflects the colours of these crazy times. Sweet 16 is a proper album, no fillers and is up there with our best. With love. Tim.”

Bassist Jim Glennie added: “I’m pleased, proud and surprised by this record in equal amounts. Jacknife has pushed us and the songs somewhere new and it’s very exciting. After all these years, we are still challenging ourselves and our fans. Enjoy.”

The record tackles politics, climate change, and the loss of loved ones to coronavirus.

Single ‘All The Colours Of You’ is about the “divisiveness and hatred stoked by” former President Donald Trump, which US-based Tim witnessed first-hand.

A press release states that: “Highlighting the sharp rise of white supremacy during his reign, the track ultimately offers a glimmer of hope, a new and brighter future with the refrain ‘Love all the colours, all the colours of you.'”

Meanwhile, James are due to hit the road with the Happy Mondays in November and December for their UK and Ireland tour.

The track-listing for ‘All The Colours Of You’ is:

1. ‘ZERO’
2. ‘All The Colours Of You’
3. ‘Recover’
4. ‘Beautiful Beaches’
5. ‘Wherever It Takes Us’
6. ‘Hush’
7. ‘Miss America’
8. ‘Getting Myself Into
9. ‘Magic Bus’
10. ‘Isabella’
11. ‘XYST’

music-news.com

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Blondie Against All Odds
Blondie The Comic Book Is On The Way

Blondie’s first comic book ‘Blondie: Against The Odds’ is coming soon.

19 hours ago
Jeff Buckley
Jeff Buckley Biopic On The Way

The Jeff Buckley biopic 'Everybody Here Wants You' will be co-produced by the late music legend's mother, Mary Guibert, and has been given the seal of approval of his estate.

23 hours ago
Sting photo by Ros OGorman
Sting Releases Interactive Website for New Album

Sting will release his star-studded LP, which features his iconic collaborations with the likes of Mary J. Blige, Herbie Hancock, Eric Clapton, Annie Lennox, and Shaggy, on March 19.

1 day ago
My Friend The Chocolate Cake perform at the Recital Centre in Melbourne on 16 June 2017. Photo by Ros OGorman
David Bridie Awarded the 2021 Australian Antarctic Arts Fellowship

Musician David Bridie has been named as recipient of the 2021 Australian Antarctic Arts Fellowship along with photographer Keith Deverell.

2 days ago
Noel Gallagher photo by Ros O'Gorman
Noel Gallagher Spotted Making A Video With Star of The Crown

Noel Gallagher was seen shooting a promo for his upcoming High Flying Birds single with the 38-year-old 'The Crown' star Matt Smith, and an unknown actress, in West London.

2 days ago
Nine Inch Nails, Trent Reznor, Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Trent Reznor Wins Golden Globe For A Disney Movie

The hook line from the first song of the first Nine Inch Nails album featured the lyrics “Head like a hole/Black as your soul/I’d rather die than give you control”. The year was 1989. If someone told you then Trent Reznor would one day win a Golden Globe for a Disney movie about a ‘Soul’ you would have thought they were mad.

3 days ago
Ella Hooper photo by Ros O'Gorman
Ella Hooper To Perform Her Lockdown Songs Out Of Lockdown

During lockdown Ella Hooper created a new album ‘Small Town Temple’. Now she’ll have the chance to perform her lockdown album out of lockdown.

3 days ago