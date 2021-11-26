 James Reyne Covers Rose Tattoo - Noise11.com
James Reyne at Red Hot Summer Bendigo 2020 photo Noise11

James Reyne at Red Hot Summer Bendigo 2020 photo Noise11

James Reyne Covers Rose Tattoo

by Paul Cashmere on November 26, 2021

in News

James Reyne has decided to tackle an Oz Rock classic. Check out the James Reyne edition of Rose Tattoo’s ‘Bad Boy For Love’.

‘Bad Boy For Love’ was written by Rose Tattoo bass guitarist Ian Rilen. Rilen had been a member of Band of Light before joining Rose Tattoo. His tenure was short-lived. He was out before the single was released and only featured on two tracks for the debut album, “bad Boy For Love’ and ‘Astra Wally’.

‘Bad Boy For Love’ became the signature song for Rose Tattoo, still to this day. It was also the band’s highest chart position, reaching number 19 in 1977.

Ian Rilen died in 2006.

James Reyne restarted his ‘The Boys Light Up’ tour this week in Toronto, New South Wales.

The Covid delayed ‘The Boys Light Up’ tour was originally scheduled in 2020 to mark the 40th anniversary of the first album for Australian Crawl ‘The Boys Light Up’ in April 1980. We have now also passed the 40th anniversary of the second Australian Crawl album ‘Sirocco’, released in July 1981.

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman James Reyne photo by Ros OGorman James Reyne photo by Ros OGorman Phil Ceberano photo by Ros OGorman Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11

Tagged as: , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Peter Garrett of Midnight Oil at Mt Duneed - photo Noise11.com
Midnight Oil Christen New Album ‘Resist’ And Announce 2022 Australian Tour

Midnight Oil will head out for a farewell tour in 2022 built around a new album they have christen ‘Resist’.

4 hours ago
The Rolling Stones, Ros OGorman photographer, Rod Laver Arena
The Rolling Stones Finish Up No Filter In Florida

The Rolling Stones ‘No Filter’ American tour is over. Florida was the last show on the tour with a shortened setlist.

1 day ago
IMAGE ABBA Mo Cap Suits Portrait Credit Baillie Walsh
ABBA Nominated For Their First Grammy EVER

ABBA released their first single ‘People Need Love’ in 1972. 49 years later they have been nominated for their first ever Grammy Award.

2 days ago
Nile Rodgers and Chic Rod Laver Arena on Sunday 8 April 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Nile Rodgers Is Recording Kaiser Chiefs

Kaiser Chiefs are recording new music with Nile Rodgers.

3 days ago
Peter Garrett of Midnight Oil at Mt Duneed - photo Noise11.com
Midnight Oil To Play Mona Foma 2022

Midnight Oil will perform at Mona Foma in Tasmania in January 2022.

3 days ago
Bruce Springsteen No Nukes
After 42 Years Bruce Springsteen’s Legendary No Nukes Concert Released in Full

There is only one 30 that matters today. That is the 30 years old Bruce Springsteen toured on the night the legendary No Nukes concert was performed at New York’s Madison Square Garden.

November 19, 2021
The Faces A Nods As Good As A Wink
The Faces ‘A Nod’s As Good As A Wink’ Turns 50

The Faces classic ‘A Nod’s As Good As A Wink … To A Blind Horse’ has just turned 50 years old.

November 18, 2021