James Reyne Covers Rose Tattoo - Noise11.com

James Reyne has decided to tackle an Oz Rock classic. Check out the James Reyne edition of Rose Tattoo’s ‘Bad Boy For Love’.

‘Bad Boy For Love’ was written by Rose Tattoo bass guitarist Ian Rilen. Rilen had been a member of Band of Light before joining Rose Tattoo. His tenure was short-lived. He was out before the single was released and only featured on two tracks for the debut album, “bad Boy For Love’ and ‘Astra Wally’.

‘Bad Boy For Love’ became the signature song for Rose Tattoo, still to this day. It was also the band’s highest chart position, reaching number 19 in 1977.

Ian Rilen died in 2006.

James Reyne restarted his ‘The Boys Light Up’ tour this week in Toronto, New South Wales.

The Covid delayed ‘The Boys Light Up’ tour was originally scheduled in 2020 to mark the 40th anniversary of the first album for Australian Crawl ‘The Boys Light Up’ in April 1980. We have now also passed the 40th anniversary of the second Australian Crawl album ‘Sirocco’, released in July 1981.

