 Janie Van Halen Speaks About Husband Eddie Van Halen - Noise11.com
Eddie Van Halen of Van Halen photo by Ros O'Gorman

Eddie Van Halen of Van Halen photo by Ros O'Gorman

Janie Van Halen Speaks About Husband Eddie Van Halen

by Music-News.com on October 8, 2020

in News

The death of rock legend Eddie Van Halen has “shattered” the heart of his widow into “a million pieces”.

The Van Halen frontman, 65, lost his battle with throat cancer on Tuesday, and after a night of mourning, his second wife, Janie Liszewski, took to Instagram to pour out her grief in an emotional tribute.

Alongside an old photo of the couple’s feet in the sand at a beach, Janie began: “My husband, my love, my Peep. My heart and soul have been shattered into a million pieces. I never knew it was possible to cry so many tears or feel such incredible sadness.”

She continued: “Our journey together has not always been an easy one but in the end and always we have a connection and love that will always be.”

Sharing that: “Saying goodbye is the hardest thing I have ever had to do,” Janie went on: “so instead I say so long, I will see you again soon in a place with no pain or sorrow.”

She then asked Eddie to watch over the couple’s dog Kody and herself, adding: “We love you and miss you so very much.”

Using her nickname from the guitar great, she signed the note: “Love, your PooPee,” and ended with a string of red heart emojis.

Eddie wed Janie at his California estate in 2009, where the musician’s son Wolfgang, from his first marriage to actress Valerie Bertinelli, served as his best man.

Janie’s tribute emerged hours after Wolfgang broke the news of his father’s passing with his own dedicated Instagram post on Tuesday afternoon.

Bertinelli, who split from the rocker in 2002 after 21 years of marriage and officially divorced him in 2007, later shared a few words in Van Halen’s memory as she uploaded an old photo of the former couple with a baby Wolfgang.

It was captioned: “40 years ago my life changed forever when I met you. You gave me the one true light in my life, our son, Wolfgang.”

She mourned: “Through all your challenging treatments for lung cancer, you kept your gorgeous spirit and that impish grin. I’m so grateful Wolfie and I were able to hold you in your last moments. I will see you in our next life my love.”

music-news.com

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Jimmy Barnes at Red Hot Summer
Jimmy Barnes Releases Killing Time With the Australian Chamber Orchestra

With the release of the third Jimmy Barnes book ‘Killing Time’ Jimmy has released a new version of the song originally recorded with Cold Chisel, this time with the Australian Chamber Orchestra.

2 days ago
Sammy Hagar and the Circle
Sammy Hagar Talks About His Reconnection With Eddie Van Halen

After Eddie Van Halen passed away this week following a lengthy battle with cancer, the band's ex-frontman Sam Hagar - who replaced David Lee Roth as the lead singer in 1985, but left in 1996 - revealed they had secretly been texting and got their friendship back on track after having not spoken to each other since Van Halen's 2004 reunion tour.

2 days ago
John Lennon, music news, noise11.com
George Michael Estate Loans Imagine Piano To John Lennon Estate

Representatives of the late George Michael's estate have loaned the piano John Lennon used to compose Imagine on to the Strawberry Field exhibition in Liverpool, England.

2 days ago
Stevie Nicks ADOTG at Rochford Winery on Saturday 18 November 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Watch Stevie Nicks Perform ‘Rhiannon’ From 24 Karat Gold Concert

Stevie Nicks’ ’24 Karat Gold’ concert film will be shown in cinemas for two nights only on October 21 and 25.

3 days ago
ACDC 2020 Coin series from the Royal Australian Mint
Royal Australian Mint Debuts New AC/DC Coins

The Royal Australian Mint has debuted a stunning collection of AC/DC coins as a box set with original album covers.

3 days ago
Judas Priest Colouring In Book
There Are Motorhead and Judas Priest Colouring Books On The Way

Motorhead and Judas Priest fans will be able to buy band themed colouring-in books soon.

3 days ago
Eddie Van Halen of Van Halen photo by Ros O'Gorman
Ozzy Osbourne Talks About Eddie Van Halen

Ozzy Osbourne has paid tribute to his old tourmate Eddie Van Halen following his death, crediting the rocker for "making guitar playing exciting".

3 days ago