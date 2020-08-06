JAY-Z To Open University In New York

JAY-Z is venturing into the world of higher education by launching a New York university.

The rap mogul and entrepreneur has teamed up with bosses at Brooklyn’s Long Island University to unveil the Roc Nation School of Music, Sports & Entertainment, which will offer students the chance to pursue undergraduate degrees in music, music technology, entrepreneurship and production, and sports management.

“Our proximity in and around New York City’s epicenter of music and sports clearly positions us to offer unparalleled experiential learning and access to professional opportunities that will launch students to success,” LIU President Dr. Kimberly Cline said in a statement. “We look forward to joining with Roc Nation to offer an unprecedented educational resource that opens up the entertainment and sports world to a new and eager generation.”

The school will begin accepting applications this autumn for the fall 2021 semester, with 25 per cent of incoming students set to receive the Roc Nation Hope Scholarship.

music-news.com

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: Share

Twitter

Print



LinkedIn

Facebook



Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments