 JAY-Z To Open University In New York - Noise11.com
JAY-Z photo by Ros O'Gorman

JAY-Z photo by Ros O'Gorman

JAY-Z To Open University In New York

by Music-News.com on August 7, 2020

in News

JAY-Z is venturing into the world of higher education by launching a New York university.

The rap mogul and entrepreneur has teamed up with bosses at Brooklyn’s Long Island University to unveil the Roc Nation School of Music, Sports & Entertainment, which will offer students the chance to pursue undergraduate degrees in music, music technology, entrepreneurship and production, and sports management.

“Our proximity in and around New York City’s epicenter of music and sports clearly positions us to offer unparalleled experiential learning and access to professional opportunities that will launch students to success,” LIU President Dr. Kimberly Cline said in a statement. “We look forward to joining with Roc Nation to offer an unprecedented educational resource that opens up the entertainment and sports world to a new and eager generation.”

The school will begin accepting applications this autumn for the fall 2021 semester, with 25 per cent of incoming students set to receive the Roc Nation Hope Scholarship.

music-news.com

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

50 Cent - photo by Ros O'Gorman images noise11.com photo
50 Cent Slams Emmys After Missing Out On Nomination

50 Cent has slammed the organisers of the Emmy Awards after his Starz series Power failed to receive a nomination.

12 hours ago
Lady Gaga - Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Lady Gaga To Host Weekly Show For Apple

Lady Gaga is set to front her own weekly radio show for Apple Music.

15 hours ago
Mark Ronson and Bruno Mars Uptown Funk, music news, Noise11.com
Bruno Mars Wants In To Rihanna Fenty Campaign

Bruno Mars has reached out to Rihanna on Twitter to put himself forward for her Fenty Skin campaigns.

1 day ago
Bring Me The Horizon photo by Noise11
Bring Me The Horizon Confirm Yungblud Collaboration

Bring Me The Horizon's Oli Sykes, has revealed they've been "scheming" and plotting a track with Yungblud.

1 day ago
Biffy Clyro, Noise11, Photo Ros O'Gorman
Simon Neil of Biffy Clyro Tried To Enter Eurovision

Simon Neil of Biffy Clyro says he watches the annual Eurovision Song Contest every year and once made a bid for his side project, Marmaduke Duke, to represent the UK.

3 days ago
Corey Taylor
Corey Taylor Concerned For Kanye West Mental Well-Being

Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor is growing increasingly concerned about Kanye West's mental wellbeing.

3 days ago
Kanye West 2012 - Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Kanye West Names Running Mate

U.S. presidential hopeful Kanye West has made his running mate pick official by naming pastor Michelle Tidball on election paperwork in Arkansas.

4 days ago