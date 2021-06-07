Jim Jefferies Melbourne Shows Rescheduled To 2022 - Noise11.com

Jim Jefferies two Melbourne shows for 3 July 2021 have been rescheduled for 1 April 2022.

The Melbourne shows have been postponed due to Covid restrictions. However, Jefferies’ Sydney, Brisbane, Adelaide and Perth will proceed as scheduled.

Tickets for the above performances will be valid for the rescheduled dates without the need for exchange. Patrons unable to attend the new dates listed above may obtain a full refund. Click here to request a refund by Monday 5 July 2021.

