Jim Seals of Seals & Crofts Dies Aged 80 - Noise11.com

Jim Seals of the 70s soft rock duo Seals & Crofts has died at the age of 80.

Seals was born in Sidney, Texas in 1941. Seals was a one-time member of The Champs but joined after their hit ‘Tequila’, also featuring Glen Campbell. He then toured with Eddie Cochran before Campbell formed Glen Campbell and the GCs with Seals and Crofts both part of the band.

The breakthrough for Seals & Crofts came with the second album ‘Summer Breeze’. The title track ‘Summer Breeze’ reached no 6 US and no 16 Australia, 1972.

‘Diamond Girl’ the album sold Gold in the USA. It contained the hits ‘Diamond Girl’ (1973) and ‘We May Never Pass This Way (Again)’.

‘I’ll Play For You’ (1975) was also a Top 40 it in Australia.

Seals & Crofts stopped recording after 1980 after being dropped by Warner. In 1991 they officially reunited for a year. In 2004 they released their first album since 1980 ‘Traces’.

Jim’s brother Dan Seals is the Dan in England Dan & John Ford Coley. Jim and Dan often played together in the 2000s as Seals & Seals.

