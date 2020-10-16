Jimmy Barnes Has The Number One Book In Australia - Noise11.com

Jimmy Barnes has delivered his third best-seller with ‘Killing Time’.

‘Killing Time’ has debuted as Australia’s number 1 non-fiction book overall, number 1 in Australian non-fiction books, and number 1 in autobiography, as measured by Nielsen BookScan. Jimmy’s two previous books ‘Working Class Boy’ and ‘Working Class Man’ also achieved Top Seller status.

Jim Demetriou, HarperCollins’ CEO, said: ‘Congratulations to Jimmy on another record-breaking achievement – his third book goes straight to number 1 in non-fiction and he sits near the top of the overall Australian bestseller charts this week alongside Australia’s finest writers.’

Jimmy Barnes said, ‘I’m grateful to everyone who’s supported this new book – it’s never taken for granted. Writing all these short stories helped me pass time over a challenging year. Hopefully, reading them can do the same for other people.’

‘Killing Time’ has come in at #1 on the Non-Fiction charts. Thank you to everyone involved and to you guys for buying the book. I hope you enjoy the read. Here’s a sweet song for my girl, she’s been by my side forever. Full video on my Facebook page. @HarperCollinsAU pic.twitter.com/Qr3gZ3r0p6 — Jimmy Barnes (@JimmyBarnes) October 15, 2020

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Comments

comments