Joe Satriani’s ‘The Elephants Of Mars’ Video Is Directed By His Son ZZ Satriani - Noise11.com

 Joe Satriani's 'The Elephants Of Mars' Video Is Directed By His Son ZZ Satriani
Joe Satriani photo by Ros O'Gorman

Joe Satriani’s ‘The Elephants Of Mars’ Video Is Directed By His Son ZZ Satriani

by Paul Cashmere on April 12, 2022

in News

Joe Satriani’s new music video ‘The Elephants of Mars’ was directed by his son ZZ Satriani.

Watch the Noise11.com interview with Joe Satriani and Like and Subscribe Noise11.com’s YouTube channel.

“ZZ is my son. He is a filmmaker out of Los Angeles,” Joe Satriani tells Noise11.com. “We have done a lot of projects together. His documentary ‘Beyond The Supernova’ was probably the first major thing we did together. People can check that out on iTunes or Amazon Prime Video. After we did Supernova he started doing some other videos for us. He did the ‘1980’ video and ‘Yesterday’s Yesterday’ from the ‘Shapeshifting album. He did the ‘Sahara’ video for this album. ‘The Elephants of Mars’ is his absolutely craziest vision to date.

Watch the video:

Joe Satriani’s 19th studio album ‘The Elephants of Mars’ was released was released on 8 April 2020.

