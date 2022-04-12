Joe Satriani’s ‘The Elephants Of Mars’ Video Is Directed By His Son ZZ Satriani - Noise11.com

Joe Satriani’s new music video ‘The Elephants of Mars’ was directed by his son ZZ Satriani.

“ZZ is my son. He is a filmmaker out of Los Angeles,” Joe Satriani tells Noise11.com. “We have done a lot of projects together. His documentary ‘Beyond The Supernova’ was probably the first major thing we did together. People can check that out on iTunes or Amazon Prime Video. After we did Supernova he started doing some other videos for us. He did the ‘1980’ video and ‘Yesterday’s Yesterday’ from the ‘Shapeshifting album. He did the ‘Sahara’ video for this album. ‘The Elephants of Mars’ is his absolutely craziest vision to date.

Watch the video:

Joe Satriani’s 19th studio album ‘The Elephants of Mars’ was released was released on 8 April 2020.

